Wednesday, May 12, 2021
WATCH: Indian healthcare workers sing “Hum honge kaamyaab”

karnataka doctors
Source: Twitter

Reading Time: < 1 minute 

In this heart-warming video from a hospital in Bidar, Karnataka, watch these Indian healthcare workers go up and beyond their line of duty.

Armed with some entertainment specifically the song “Hum Honge Kaamyaab” (We shall overcome), the doctors raise the spirits of their patients, who are facing the ordeal of limited resources like hospital beds, oxygen cylinders, and medicines.

It’s a touching moment caught on camera from otherwise devastating scenes on the ground, showing the determination of India’s brave frontline workers.

We just had to share it!

 

READ ALSO: Amidst the turmoil, a sense of gratitude

