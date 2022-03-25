WATCH: Comedian Jose Covaco responds to Zomato’s ’10 min delivery’

In case you missed it, food aggregator Zomato faced widespread criticism in India this week when it announced the rollout of Zomato Instant, a 10 minute food delivery service for quick snacks.
It announced its plans to set up small ‘stations’ that work as mini kitchens for food like patties, snacks, and tea.
Not only were people concerned about how this could impact the safety of Zomato delivery riders in a rush on roads, but many deemed it simply unnecessary. Indian businessman Suhel Seth took to social media to criticise the move, stating: “More than anything, it will endanger the lives of both riders as also people on roads and so something best avoided. No one is in such a rush or such an idiot to decide what to eat only 10 mins before!”
Still, social media users had a field day with this bizarre announcement and Indian comedian Jose Covaco (who you might recognise from his MTV days) couldn’t help but join in the fun:
View this post on Instagram
Here’s what other social media users thought…
10 minutes is too long for delivery. I want my food before I order it. @zomato
— Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) March 22, 2022
Delivery boy#Zomato#ZomatoInstantpic.twitter.com/UqLIGZodb5
— Saquib (@TheNayab1) March 21, 2022
#Zomato to hire professional Moto racers to deliver food in 10 minutes. pic.twitter.com/jrzRlRkSmO
— 𝙿𝚁𝙾𝙵𝙴𝚂𝚂𝙾𝚁 𝚁𝚊𝚓𝚞 (𝙰𝙲 𝚠𝚊𝚕𝚎) (@ProfessorTalks1) March 22, 2022
zomato: will deliver food in 10 minutes
the food: pic.twitter.com/dwGTqnrA8g
— Tina Gurnaney (@TinaGurnaney) March 21, 2022
Zomato to riders before delivery: pic.twitter.com/8xhR3l1fae
— Sad we (@sadhvinarula) March 24, 2022
And in case you were wondering, Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal eventually had to step in to clarify Zomato’s plan. Here’s what he said:
Hello twitter, good morning 🙂
I just want to tell you more about how 10-minute delivery works, and how it is as safe for our delivery partners as 30-minute delivery.
This time, please take 2 minutes to read through this (before the outrage) 😀
(1/2) https://t.co/PKKn97NhTf pic.twitter.com/NAfw20K1rF
— Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) March 22, 2022