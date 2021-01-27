fbpx
Wednesday, January 27, 2021
India

WATCH: Attari-Wagah Border Ceremony on India's 72nd Republic Day

wagah border ceremony
Source: ANI/Twitter

Reading Time: < 1 minute 

It’s always a sight to behold – watching the daily military practice between Indian and Pakistani forces at the Attari-Wagah border, made special on the occasion of India’s 72nd Republic Day.

A tradition that has been practised since 1959, the ceremony involves an astounding show of elaborate manoeuvres by the army forces, and ends with the lowering of the two nations’ flags.

Here’s to India’s brave military forces!

