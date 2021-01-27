WATCH: Attari-Wagah Border Ceremony on India’s 72nd Republic Day

Reading Time: < 1 minute
It’s always a sight to behold – watching the daily military practice between Indian and Pakistani forces at the Attari-Wagah border, made special on the occasion of India’s 72nd Republic Day.
A tradition that has been practised since 1959, the ceremony involves an astounding show of elaborate manoeuvres by the army forces, and ends with the lowering of the two nations’ flags.
Here’s to India’s brave military forces!
#WATCH | Beating Retreat ceremony is underway at the Attari-Wagah border on the occasion of #RepublicDay. pic.twitter.com/7rj8VcATGQ
— ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2021
