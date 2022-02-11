fbpx
India

19% Indians on dating apps pay for background checks, survey finds

By Indian Link
0
(Source: Canva)
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

At least 19 percent of Indians surveyed who are or have ever used a dating app or website admit paying for a background check on their online match, a report released on Thursday said.

The survey, conducted by consumer cyber safety company NortonLifeLock, also revealed that 73 percent of Indian adults surveyed who have been in a romantic relationship admit to checking on their current or former partners without their knowledge, consent, or permission.

“Nearly everyone does some form of social media check or online creeping before meeting someone in person for the first time,” Ritesh Chopra, Director Sales and Field Marketing, India and SAARC Countries, NortonLifeLock, said in a statement.

“While a few consumers are taking preventative measures to protect themselves online, there is certainly room for improvement,” he added.

READ ALSO: How to be better at online dating

The survey revealed that among those who admitted to online stalking around a quarter of respondents admit to tracking their current or former partner’s location via a location-sharing app (25%) or creating a fake profile to check on them on social media (23%).

While 29 percent of online daters surveyed unmatched a potential partner due to finding disturbing social media posts, 34 percent unmatched having discovered photos online that conflicted with their dating profile pictures, the report said.

According to respondents, which involved 1,000 participants, the most common tactics for vetting a prospective date include looking up their match’s social media profiles (60%), profiles on a professional networking site (43%), and friends and family social media profiles (40%).

Dating apps and websites are constantly evolving to include new features and interfaces, but for many Indian online daters, the information found on a dating profile isn’t enough, the report said.

At least 40 percent of Indian online daters take it a step further according to these survey results, looking up a dating match’s friends or family members on social media.

IANS

READ ALSO: Meet the disability advocate petitioning to make dating apps more inclusive

- Advertisement -
Previous articleREVIEW: Mahaan (Amazon Prime Video)
Next articleMaking Indian snacks using an air fryer
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

samantha ruth prabhu in Oo Antava

Ask Auntyji: on questionable Bollywood lyrics

Indian Link - 0
  Dear Auntyji There’s been much chatter this month about actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s dance to the song Oa Antava. It’s a song supposed to call...
air fryer chana dal

Making Indian snacks using an air fryer

Gaurav Masand - 0
  Let’s admit it, we all love to snack. And yet we know that snack-time is when our diet goes for a toss - whether...

19% Indians on dating apps pay for background checks, survey finds

Indian Link - 0
  At least 19 percent of Indians surveyed who are or have ever used a dating app or website admit paying for a background check...

REVIEW: Mahaan (Amazon Prime Video)

Indian Link - 0
  Director Karthik Subbaraj's Mahaan is a well-made, intense gangster flick that wins your heart not just with the masterful performances of its protagonists, but...

REVIEW: Kadaisi Vivasayi

Indian Link - 0
  Once in a while, there comes a simple film like director Manikandan's 'Kadaisi Vivasayi' that doesn't scream for attention and yet manages to make...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020