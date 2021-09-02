fbpx
Thursday, September 2, 2021
Green India Challenge launches Seed Ganesha initiative

Making Ganesh Chathurthi an environmentally friendly one this year.

By Indian Link
The Green India Challenge promoting eco-friendly idols. Source: Twitter

Green India Challenge led by Rajya Sabha member Joginipally Santosh Kumar launched a unique initiative- Seed Ganesha. With Ganesh Chathurthi round the corner, the TRS MP came out with a novel idea to introduce eco-friendly idols.

Green India Challenge, which believes in constantly raising the bar to make participation in environmental activities a daily habit, this time launched ‘Seed Ganesha’ which were distributed among visitors at Next Galleria Mall in Hyderabad.

Designed in an utmost eco-friendly manner, these idols are made from pure mud, cocopeat or coco powder with various seeds imbibed in them.

After performing puja, these idols can be placed in the mud or in a big pot where the seeds after few days will start sprouting and grow into small saplings. Once they are of certain size, they can be planted back into soil in apartment complexes, backyards or in parks, Green India Challenge (GIC) said.

Taking a cue from the advice given by Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to ensure greater growth of trees like Tamarind, Neem for wider environmental and health benefits, seeds of these trees have been used in making of ‘Seed Ganesha’.

“With growing environment pollution, it is the need of hour to grow many trees, plant saplings and nurture them every minute. We are also planning to identify plants with great medicinal and therapeutic values and these Ganesha idols will soon have those seeds as well. We will be continuing this initiative annually during Vinayaka Chavithi,” said the MP.

He urged the public to forego chemically painted Ganesha idols that could cause extreme harm to the environment, water pollution and advised them to embrace idols made from the mud or pure clay.

Inspired by the chief minister Haritha Haram programme which is aimed at improving the green cover, the MP launched the GIC in 2018.

Keen to do his bit in promoting green cover, the MP came with the idea of GIC, inviting people from all walks of life to plant saplings.

Several eminent personalities have responded to his call. Celebrities like Amitabh Bacchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Sanjay Dutt, Ajay Devgun, Shruthi Haasan, Shraddha Kapoor, Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna, Prabhas, Krishna, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Rajamouli, Samanta, Pullela Gopichand, PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Sania Mirza have participated in GIC.

The MP also launched various other initiatives under GIC like adopting forests and taking up massive plantations on birthdays of chief ministers and other key TRS leaders.

On the birthday of TRS working president and state cabinet minister K.T. Rama Rao (July 24), GIC claimed to have planted 3 crore saplings across Telangana.

IANS

READ ALSO: “My favourite Ganesha”

