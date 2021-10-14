Tourist visas to India resume, first 500k visas free

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Since the COVID-19 situation in India has improved, the Indian government has decided to start issuing Tourist Visas again, of which the first 500,000 will be issued free of charge. An announcement to this effect was made by the High Commission of India in Canberra via an official statement released on 13 October.

Group tourism

All foreign nationals who intend to travel to India for the purposes of tourism will be allowed to enter into India on e-Tourist visa/Tourist visa through chartered flights (for group tourism only) from 15th October 2021.

Individual tourism

All individual foreign nationals intending to travel to India for tourism through the Vande Bharat Mission, Air Bubble scheme, or by any scheduled/non-scheduled commercial flights as allowed by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India would be permitted to enter India from 15th November 2021.

E-Tourist visa

All such desirous foreign nationals would be required to obtain a fresh e-Tourist visa/Regular Tourist Visa from the Bureau of Immigration/Consulate. Please note that e-Tourist/Regular Tourist Visa from Bureau of Immigration and regular tourist visas are issued by Mission or Consulates.

To apply for an e-Tourist visa, visit : https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/evisa/tvoa.html

Regular Tourist visa

Regular Tourist visas can only be applied through VFS only at: https://services.vfsglobal.com/aus/en/ind.

In case of Regular Tourist Visa application lodged through VFS, the applicant will have to bear VFS Service Fee and any other charges, as applicable.

Existing valid e-Tourist Visas/Register Tourist visas issued before 15th October, 2021 will remain suspended. All foreign tourists will have to seek fresh tourist visas.

These e-Tourist/Regular Tourist visas would be issued for 30 days with single entry. Such foreign nationals shall be permitted to enter India by sea routes or by flights but not through land Immigration Check Points.

The first 500,000 tourist visas will be issued on a ‘Gratis’ basis and are admissible only once per tourist.

