fbpx
India

Ram Nath Kovind concludes term as President of India

Ram Nath Kovind: 'Whenever I had a doubt over anything, I would turn to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.'

By Indian Link
0
President of India Ram Nath Kovind
Source: Wikimedia Commons
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

Outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind, addressing the nation on the last day of his office on 24 July 2024, said during his tenure in the highest constitutional post of the country, whenever there was a doubt over anything, he used to turn to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi.

“….whenever I was in doubt, I turned to Gandhiji and his famous talisman. His advice of recalling the face of the poorest man and asking myself if the step I am about to take will be of any use to him,” he said in a televised address, and urged his fellow citizens to contemplate the Mahatma’s life and teachings at least for a few minutes every day.

Kovind said during his tenure in the office of President, he received full cooperation, support and blessings from all sections of society.

“I will especially cherish the occasions when I had an opportunity to meet our brave jawans of the armed forces, paramilitary forces and the police. Their patriotic zeal is as amazing as it is inspiring,” he said.

The President shared his childhood memory, referring to the time when he was growing up in a small village and the nation had only recently achieved Independence.

“There was a fresh wave of energy to rebuild the country; there were new dreams. I too had a dream, that one day I would be able to participate in a meaningful way in this nation-building exercise,” he said.

Stressing that a young boy living in a mud house could not have any idea about the highest Constitutional office of the Republic, he said: “But it is testament to the strength of India’s democracy that it has created pathways to let each citizen take part in the shaping of our collective destiny. If that Ram Nath Kovind from village Paraunkh is addressing you today, it is solely thanks to the inherent power of our vibrant democratic institutions.”

In his address, he also touched upon the freedom struggle by which India gained Independence.

“I have always strongly believed that no other country has been as fortunate as India in having a galaxy of leaders, each of whom was an exceptional mind, within a span of a few decades in the early twentieth century,” Kovind said.

“From Tilak and Gokhale to Bhagat Singh and Netaji, from Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel and Syama Prasad Mookerjee to Sarojini Naidu and Kamaladevi Chattopadhyay – nowhere in the history of humankind have so many great minds come together for a common cause,” he added.

About the present times, the President said that he believes the National Education Policy will go a long way in making it possible for young Indians to connect with their heritage and also find their feet in the 21st century.

He also stressed on healthcare which is an essential part of our lives. “The pandemic has underlined the need to further improve the public healthcare infrastructure. I am glad that the government has accorded top priority to this task. Once education and healthcare are in place, economic reforms will let citizens find the best course for their lives,” he underlined.

IANS

READ ALSO: President Ram Nath Kovind in Australia

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNeeraj Chopra ends India’s 19-year wait at World Athletics Championships
Next articleMaasa (the Fish), Marathi film, in contention at the AACTAs
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Listen to Indian Link’s NEW Travel Podcast

Indian Link - 0
  Indian Link's NEW travel podcast- Feel New In NSW is all about travel and especially made for people who love to explore places in...

It’s National Blood Donor Week

Indian Link - 0
  It’s National Blood Donor Week. In our new podcast host Ekta Sharma speaks to Canberra‘s Nidhi Kaushik who runs an amazing donation campaign every year....

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rasana Dance Theatre's Sringaram duet

Rasana Dance Theatre’s ‘Sringaram’

Indian Link - 0
  Of the nine emotions or ‘rasas’ mentioned in Indian classical dance theory, Sringaram is known as the mother of them all, as it embodies...

Maasa (the Fish), Marathi film, in contention at the AACTAs

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  A Marathi language short film Maasa (The Fish), produced by the Sydney-based Pradnya Dugal, is a contender this year at the AACTAs, Australia’s most...
neeraj chopra world athletics championships

Neeraj Chopra ends India’s 19-year wait at World Athletics Championships

Indian Link - 0
  Tokyo 2020 Olympics javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra clinched the silver medal at the World Athletics Championships 2022 to end India's 19-year-long wait for...
rajat kapoor in RK/RKay

REVIEW: RK/Rkay

Indian Link - 0
  Even as the debate surrounding the future of event films and independent titles continues to spiral and evolve with new factors adding to the...
communicating effectively with students

Those who “dumb it down” need to smarten up

Mohan Dhall - 0
  Only idiots “dumb it down” while skilled communicators match the communication to meet the needs of the listener. Only idiots would ever characterise needing to...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020

News
Radio
What's On
Classifieds