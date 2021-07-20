Raj Kundra arrested for ‘making’, ‘publishing’ porn content

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In a major swoop, the Mumbai Police late on Monday arrested businessman Raj Kundra — husband of Bollywood actor and model Shilpa Shetty — for allegedly making pornographic content and publishing it through mobile applications.

The shocking action was based on a case registered by the police in February this year, Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said in a late night statement.

Since then, British-Indian businessman Raj Kundra has been subject to investigation by the Crime Branch-CID of Mumbai Police.

#WATCH | Actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband & businessman Raj Kundra appeared before the Property Cell of Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch, where he was arrested in a case relating to ‘creation of pornographic films & publishing them through some apps’ pic.twitter.com/mtlM4pYCc3 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2021

“A case was registered with the Crime Branch about the creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps. We’ve arrested Raj Kundra in this case as he appears to be the key conspirator,” said Nagrale.

“We have sufficient evidences regarding this. Further investigation is in progress,” he added.

The police also said that women were lured into participating in pornographic content after being promised acting roles in web series. The Indian Express reported that some of the accused arrested in the racketeering bust owned streaming platforms where the porn films were available to watch with a subscription fee.

An officer said that Kundra’s name came up in connection with his links to one of the companies involved in showcasing such movies on digital platforms, the daily newspaper added.

IANS and other reports

In Australia, you can report illegal or harmful content on the esafety.gov.au website here.

