Tuesday, January 5, 2021
Punjab farmer turns truck into home at Singhu border

Harpreet Singh Mattu inside his container truck. Punjab farmer turns truck into makeshift home.
Harpreet Singh Mattu inside his container truck. Source: IANS

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

As the face-off between the farmers and government over new farm laws await a breakthrough, the onslaught of biting cold wave accompanied by thunderstorms and rain over the past days, have forced a vast populace awaiting at the Delhi border to innovate ways and means to survive the crisis.

At the Singhu border, adjoining Haryana, a Punjab-based farmer has turned his container truck into a makeshift home. There are others who have made makeshift gyms, libraries and community centres.

Punjab farmer turns truck into makeshift home at Singhu border
Source: IANS

Harpreet Singh Mattu, the farmer from Jalandhar in Punjab, who is part of the farmers protest that has entered Day 40, has equipped his container truck with all kinds of basic amenities at the Singhu Border.

Mattu said that it took him two days to build the temporary accommodation. He has also been serving ‘langar seva’ at the border since December 2, 2020.

The makeshift home is equipped with every facility you want in a normal functioning home. It has a TV and even a functional toilet along with mobile charging points, a bed and a few sofas.

Punjab farmer turns truck into makeshift home at Singhu border
Source: IANS

“I came here at the Singhu border on December 2 last year and since then started a ‘langar seva’ for the farmers who have been continuing with the protest till date,” Mattu revealed.

“On December 8, I turned my truck into a temporary accommodation, for which I have sought assistance from my colleagues,” said the Jalandhar-based farmer.

“There are 12 other trucks owned by me which are busy serving other protesting farmers by providing them blankets to protect them from the biting cold.”

