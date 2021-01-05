fbpx
Tuesday, January 5, 2021
‘Proud moment’: India begins 2 year stint at UN Security Council

India's permanent diplomat to the United Nations T S Tirumurti at the flag installation ceremony. Source: IANS
India kicked off its two year tenure as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) with the country’s tricolour being installed at the indoor stakeout area during a special ceremony on a wintry afternoon at the United Nations headquarters in New York City on Monday.

“This is a proud moment for my country and for my delegation,” Ambassador T.S. Tirumurti, India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, said, in prepared remarks.

“India comes into the Security Council as the largest democracy representing one sixth of humanity and with a strong commitment to reformed multilateralism, rule of law, a fair and equitable international system and to peace, security and development. From Kashmir to Kanyakumari, we stand united as one, bound by our ethos of democracy, pluralism and commitment to fundamental rights,” he said at India’s flag installation ceremony at the UN Security Council.

Tirumurti framed India’s role as one that brings “human-centric and inclusive solutions to matters of international peace and security”.

“India will be a voice for the developing world” he added, echoing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks at last year’s UNGA.

India will preside over the council as UNSC President in August 2021 and again in 2022. The presidency of the UNSC is held by each member in turn for a month. Ireland, Kenya, Mexico and Norway joined India in the latest cohort of non-permanent UNSC members.

READ ALSO: India’s ECOSOC win can help establish itself as “the lighthouse of the South”

