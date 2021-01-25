fbpx
Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Home India
India

President hails farmers, scientists and soldiers in Republic Day speech

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
Source: ANI

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

On the eve of Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind said justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, outlined in the Preamble of the Constitution, are sacred to everybody in the nation.

- Advertisement -

The President said in his speech: “These values – justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity – outlined in the preamble of our Constitution are sacred to all of us. Its abiding adherence is meant not only for those who are mandated to govern but for the people at large.

“Justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity are perennial principles of our philosophy of life. They come to us from the dawn of this civilisation through an unbroken chain,” the President said.

He said the task of every generation to seek out the meaning of these values for its times. As the freedom fighters did in their day, these key principles should light our path to development.

President Ram Nath Kovind hailed farmers, scientists and soldiers for working to serve the country at an adverse time during the pandemic. “All our farmers, soldiers and scientists deserve special appreciation and a grateful nation greets them on this auspicious occasion of Republic Day.”

The President in his address said: “Despite adversities of nature, numerous other challenges and the COVID-19 pandemic, our farmers sustained the agricultural production. From space to the farms, from educational institutions to hospitals, the community of scientists has enriched our life and work.”

Hailing the scientific community, the President said, “Our scientists have been working day and night for decoding the Coronavirus and they have succeeded in developing the vaccine in record time. With this accomplishment, our scientists have added a glorious chapter of contribution to the well-being of humanity.”

“From the freezing cold at Siachen and Galwan valley in Ladakh with temperatures as low as minus 50 to 60 °C to the scorching heat in Jaisalmer with temperatures as high as 50 °C, on land, in the skies and at the vast coastal areas, our warriors are vigilant every moment,” he said

“Though we reiterate our commitment to peace, our defence forces – Army, Air Force and Navy – are adequately mobilised in a well-coordinated move to thwart any attempt to undermine our security. Our national interest will be protected at all costs,” the President further said.

He paid tributes to those who have lost their lives in the pandemic.

 He lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for converting a crisis into an opportunity, “The Prime Minister gave a call of Atma-Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan…Our vibrant democracy, our enterprising and talented fellow citizens – specially the youth – energise our efforts in shaping a self-reliant India,” he said.

The President also praised the Election Commission for conducting free and fair elections in Bihar and in UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, despite the pandemic threat.

IANS

READ ALSO: Wondering where to buy an Indian flag in Australia?

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIndigenous Australians, living without conciliation
Next articleAustralia Day Awards 2021: The late Dr Amarjit Singh More, OAM
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Latest News

Dr anand naidoo OAM and family

Australia Day Awards 2021: Dr Anand Naidoo OAM

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  "I am pleased and honoured," Dr Anand Naidoo of Coffs Harbour NSW told Indian Link, about his Australia Day felicitation this year. He added laughingly,...

Australia Day Awards 2021: The late Dr Amarjit Singh More, OAM

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  As a proud Sikh and a proud Australian, Dr Amarjit Singh More was deeply passionate about both identities, serving both communities with unwavering commitment. "Our...

President hails farmers, scientists and soldiers in Republic Day speech

Indian Link - 0
  On the eve of Republic Day, President Ram Nath Kovind said justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, outlined in the Preamble of the Constitution, are...
aboriginal flag

Indigenous Australians, living without conciliation

Mohan Dhall - 0
  I am a citizen of Australia and yet I am not a citizen of the nation I reside in within Australia. This anomaly affects...

The night we fled our home in Kashmir

Indian Link - 0
  “26 January is coming up, memsaab,” the milkman I had known for years said to me. “Maybe you should put up a black flag...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020