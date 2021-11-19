fbpx
PM’s address: Centre to repeal 3 farm laws

By Indian Link
Source: ANI
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that the Indian government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of farmers’ protests for the past year.

In an address to the nation, PM Modi said, “Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeat all three farm laws.”

Farmers have been protesting the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.

“Three laws were in farmers’ benefit but we couldn’t convince a section of farmers despite our best efforts,” the Prime Minister said.

The news comes on Guru Nanak Jayanti, a pious day for the Sikh and Punjabi community. Former Chief Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh tweeted the ‘3 black laws being repealed’ and welcomed the news.

“In the coming Parliament session, we will take constitutional measures to repeal these farm laws,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also appealed to protesting farmers to call off their agitation and return to their homes.

Journalist Faye D’souza congratulated protesting farmers on successfully achieving their demands.

The announcement also comes ahead of key state elections in UP and Punjab.

