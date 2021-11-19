PM’s address: Centre to repeal 3 farm laws

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced that the Indian government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of farmers’ protests for the past year.

In an address to the nation, PM Modi said, “Today I want to tell everyone that we have decided to repeat all three farm laws.”

Farmers have been protesting the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020.

“Three laws were in farmers’ benefit but we couldn’t convince a section of farmers despite our best efforts,” the Prime Minister said.

#WATCH | We have decided to repeal all 3 farm laws, will begin the procedure at the Parliament session that begins this month. I urge farmers to return home to their families and let’s start afresh: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/0irwGpna2N — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2021

The news comes on Guru Nanak Jayanti, a pious day for the Sikh and Punjabi community. Former Chief Minister of Punjab Amarinder Singh tweeted the ‘3 black laws being repealed’ and welcomed the news.

Great news! Thankful to PM @narendramodi ji for acceding to the demands of every punjabi & repealing the 3 black laws on the pious occasion of #GuruNanakJayanti. I am sure the central govt will continue to work in tandem for the development of Kisani! #NoFarmers_NoFood @AmitShah — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) November 19, 2021

“In the coming Parliament session, we will take constitutional measures to repeal these farm laws,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also appealed to protesting farmers to call off their agitation and return to their homes.

Journalist Faye D’souza congratulated protesting farmers on successfully achieving their demands.

Congratulations to the farmers who have stuck to their demands and refused to give in their protest — Faye DSouza (@fayedsouza) November 19, 2021

The announcement also comes ahead of key state elections in UP and Punjab.

Most likely the decision is driven by the realisation that the continuing farmers’ stir could harm the BJP in UP elections. — Pradeep Taneja (谭雷笳) (@PradeepKTaneja) November 19, 2021

