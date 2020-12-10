fbpx
Friday, December 11, 2020
Nepal reveals revised height of Mt Everest

A view of mount everest in nepal
Source: WIkimedia Commons

Reading Time: < 1 minute 

The Nepal government this week revealed that the revised height of mount Everest, the tallest peak in the world, is 8,848.86 metres.

The announcement was made in India by the Department of Survey in a virtual program attended by Nepali and Chinese officials, The Himalayan Times newspaper reported.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi were present at the virtual program, who read out the letters written by their respective heads-of-the-state, President Bidya Devi Bhandari and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Also present at the program was Minister for Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation Padma Kumari Aryal.

The former height of the mountain, 8848 metres, was measured in 1954 by Survery of India.

Nepal decided to re-measure the peak after speculations that the widely accepted height might not be the actual height after the 2015 earthquake.

Officials of the government had coordinated with China, who sent its own team to measure the height of the Everest.

Nepal and China had agreed to jointly announce the revised height during President Xi’s visit in 2019.

READ ALSO: Theme for Himalayan Day 2020 is “Himalayas and Nature”

