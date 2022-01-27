fbpx
India

Multi-storey bird tower comes up in Rajasthan’s Nagaur

By Indian Link
0
(Source: IANS)
(Source: IANS)
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

In what that can be termed as a unique initiative, a seven-storey tower has been constructed in Parbatsar town of Rajasthan’s Nagaur district for birds which officially witnessed a house warming ceremony on Republic Day.

What makes this tower unique for birds, is its height which is 65 feet. Also, food and water will be available for them round the clock. A total of Rs 8 lakh has been spent on the construction of the tower which has seven floors for birds.

Constructed by Chanchaldevi Baldevi Lunawat Trust from Ajmer, the tower provides all amenities for birds.

A pigeon shed is already set up in one part of the land there and it’s believed the bird tower will be an added attraction.

(Source: IANS)
The seven-storey bird tower. (Source: IANS)

The land worth Rs 1 crore was earlier donated by philanthropists and now it has a park for kids to play and a prayer room for senior citizens to pray.

Presently old people perform kirtan in morning and evening hours after serving food to pigeons.

A total of 400 trees and saplings have also been planted here out of which 100 are of Ashoka. The pigeon shed was inaugurated by Jain saints Roop Muni and Vinay Muni on 14 January 2014.

Every day, five to six sacks of paddy are fed to the pigeons who visit.

(Source: IANS)
(Source: IANS)

Trust president Nathmal Duggad said that at present paddy comes from Ajmer Mandi in the pigeon shed here for four to five times every month, whose estimated cost is around Rs 3 lakh. Now with the creation of the bird house, the consumption of food and water for the birds in the pigeon shed will also increase.

He said that apart from the bird house, a water pool has also been constructed for the birds to drink water. For the first several years, water was being arranged by tankers, but recently, boring has been done in the pigeon shed itself.

“Interest earned from the bank on FD deposited in trust’s account is used for birds here. At present Rs 50 lakh is deposited in the bank account. The principal amount is never used,” Duggad added.

This is country’s “first well-organised pigeon house” which is being operated in Peeh village, situated at the foothills of Aravali hill in Parbatsar tehsil of Nagaur district.

IANS

READ ALSO: Why is #MarriageStrike trending in India?

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHow accurate is your RAT? 3 scenarios show it’s about more than looking for lines
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

(Source: IANS)

Multi-storey bird tower comes up in Rajasthan’s Nagaur

Indian Link - 0
  In what that can be termed as a unique initiative, a seven-storey tower has been constructed in Parbatsar town of Rajasthan's Nagaur district for...
(Source: Canva)

How accurate is your RAT? 3 scenarios show it’s about more...

Indian Link - 0
  As Omicron surges through the community, getting the right answer from a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) is not as straightforward as reading one or...
Sagarika Venkat arrangetram

Sagarika Venkat is finalist in Young Citizen of the Year award

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  What were you doing when you were 12 years old? Not receiving a ‘Highly Commended’ award on Australia Day, to be sure. Sydney’s Sagarika Venkat was...
deepak raj gupta oam

Deepak-Raj Gupta OAM: Community, business and politics

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  Deepak-Raj Gupta has been honoured in this year’s Australia Day Honours with the OAM for service to the community of Canberra. “I feel honoured and...
marriage strike india

Why is #MarriageStrike trending in India?

Indian Link - 0
  As the Delhi High Court hears petitions challenging Section 375 of the Indian Penal Code and the legality of marital rape in India, men’s...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020