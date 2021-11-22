fbpx
India

Drugs, Pulwama bomb materials allegedly sold on Amazon India

By Indian Link
0
amazon package
Source: IANS
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

After a 2019 investigation revealed that the chemicals to make explosive devices used in the Pulwama terror attack were purchased on Amazon India, senior executives of Amazon India have now been charged for allegedly smuggling marijuana through the online retailer.

Earlier this month on 14 November, Madhya Pradesh police had arrested two men in possession of 20 kilograms of marijuana, with investigations revealing they were smuggling the substance as ‘stevia leaves’ on the website.

“It has been reported that Amazon has been facilitating trade of marijuana through its marketplace e-commerce platform which is meant to act only as a bridge between buyer and seller for the sale and purchase of permitted goods/services,” the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said in a statement.

“However, from the recent findings of Madhya Pradesh Police, it is clear that the drug rackets being operated on the marketplace platform are not without the knowledge and active involvement of Amazon, but Amazon has been fully involved by storing such narcotics in their warehouses, provided their delivery channels for safe and secure delivery of the drugs to the customers and also taking major share of the sales proceeds (of the order of 66 per cent) as their profit/sales commission.”

Amazon India executive directors have been charged under section 38 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotrophic Substances (NDPS) Act, although police have not disclosed how many executives were charged.

According to Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Amazon officials were not cooperating in the investigation of the case even after giving a warning in the case of selling marijuana online, leading police to register an FIR.

“Online drug trade is a more serious crime than cyber crime and such crime will not be encouraged in the state”, he added in a tweet.

Madhya Pradesh police approximate around 1,000 kgs of marijuana was sold through the Amazon India website. Investigations remain underway.

Earlier in 2019, the chemicals for making the Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) which were used in the Pulwama terror attack resulting in the death of 40 CRPF soldiers, were also purchased via the e-commerce portal, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) said.

The NIA during the investigation of Pulwama case revealed this fact in its report in March 2020, the news also widely appeared in the media in March 2020. Besides other material, ammonium nitrate, a contraband item in India, was also purchased through the portal.

The CAIT has urged the Union Government to conduct an intensive and thorough probe into business model of big e-commerce players to ensure that no sale of prohibited items are conducted on e-commerce portals and liability should be fixed on marketplace to do strict KYC of the seller.

Compiled from various news sources

READ ALSO: Police arrest two men connected with drug deliveries to Australia

- Advertisement -
Previous articleKumar Mehta’s ‘The Exceptionals’: how the best become the best
Next articleREVIEW: Cash (Disney+Hotstar)
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Source: Twitter

Nawazuddin, Sushmita Sen, Vir Das in line for International Emmys

Indian Link - 0
  Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sushmita Sen in Ram Madhvani's 'Aarya', and the now-controversial Vir Das are among the host of nominees for the International Emmy Awards,...

Harmanpreet Kaur in WBBL-7 “Team of the Tournament”

Indian Link - 0
  Indian all-rounder and T20 captain Harmanpreet Kaur, playing for Melbourne Renegades, has achieved the distinction of being one of the only two international cricketers...
chruli movie review malayalam

REVIEW: Churuli (Malayalam film on SonyLIV)

Indian Link - 0
  Ace Malayalam director Lijo Jose Pellisery, who has ensured resounding box-office successes by narrating the stories of the villages of Kerala's high ranges in...
your honor 2

REVIEW: Your Honor 2 (SonyLIV)

Indian Link - 0
  Set in Punjab, Your Honor is the story of a good man uncovering dark truths about himself and his capacity for compromise and corruption...
cash film

REVIEW: Cash (Disney+Hotstar)

Indian Link - 0
  Cash is a comic dramatisation of the life of entrepreneurs in the backdrop of the 2017 demonetisation. Armaan Gulati wants to be the self-made Elon...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020