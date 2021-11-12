fbpx
India

Kids under 5 exempt from testing in India’s new intl arrivals guidelines

By Indian Link
0
CHILD AT AIRPORT
Reading Time: < 1 minute

 

Children under 5 years of age have been exempted from both pre- and post-arrival Covid testing in the new guidelines for international travellers issued by India’s Health Ministry.

However, if the child found symptomatic for Covid on arrival or during home quarantine period, they shall undergo testing and be treated as per laid down protocol.

The latest guidelines for international travel, issued as Covid continues to surge in other countries, will come into effect from November 12.

As per the new guidelines, if a fully-vaccinated traveller is coming from a country with which India has reciprocal arrangements for mutual acceptance of WHO-approved Covid-19 vaccines, they shall be allowed to leave the airport and shall self-monitor their health for 14 days’ post arrival.

If partially or not unvaccinated travellers visit India, they will have to submit samples for post-arrival Covid-19 test at the point of arrival after which they will be allowed to leave the airport. They will also have to go under home quarantine for seven days, and be re-tested on the 8th day of arrival in India and if negative, further self-monitor their health for next seven days.

International travellers arriving through seaports and land ports will also have to undergo the same protocol as above, according to new guidelines.

IANS

READ ALSO: ‘Double standards’: temporary residents yearn to reunite with families

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWoolworths helps customers celebrate Diwali with expanded South Asian product range
Next articleA walk after dinner: An aid to digestion?
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...

Latest News

A walk after dinner: An aid to digestion?

Indian Link - 0
  Growing up in India, it was a ritual for our parents to step out for a walk after dinner. They said it helped ‘improve digestion'. Is...
CHILD AT AIRPORT

Kids under 5 exempt from testing in India’s new intl arrivals...

Indian Link - 0
  Children under 5 years of age have been exempted from both pre- and post-arrival Covid testing in the new guidelines for international travellers issued...
woolies products

Woolworths helps customers celebrate Diwali with expanded South Asian product range

Indian Link - 0
  Diwali preparations are now made easier and more convenient with special South Asian products available in selected Woolworths stores across the country. Diwali occupies an...
bharti shahani

Bharti Shahani, 22, declared brain dead after Astroworld tragedy

Indian Link - 0
  22-year-old Bharti Shahani, a student at Texas A&M University, has been declared brain dead after suffering injuries in the crowd surge at Travis Scott’s...
Mihir Metkar, the Indian-origin scientist from Pune has been named a 'primary contributor' in inventing the Moderna vaccine. Source IANS/ Wikimedia Commons

Scientist Mihir Metkar named primary contributor in invention of Moderna vaccine

Indian Link - 0
  A scientist of Indian origin has been identified by Moderna as the primary contributor to its Covid-19 vaccine. A filing by the company for...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020