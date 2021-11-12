Kids under 5 exempt from testing in India’s new intl arrivals guidelines

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Children under 5 years of age have been exempted from both pre- and post-arrival Covid testing in the new guidelines for international travellers issued by India’s Health Ministry.

However, if the child found symptomatic for Covid on arrival or during home quarantine period, they shall undergo testing and be treated as per laid down protocol.

The latest guidelines for international travel, issued as Covid continues to surge in other countries, will come into effect from November 12.

As per the new guidelines, if a fully-vaccinated traveller is coming from a country with which India has reciprocal arrangements for mutual acceptance of WHO-approved Covid-19 vaccines, they shall be allowed to leave the airport and shall self-monitor their health for 14 days’ post arrival.

If partially or not unvaccinated travellers visit India, they will have to submit samples for post-arrival Covid-19 test at the point of arrival after which they will be allowed to leave the airport. They will also have to go under home quarantine for seven days, and be re-tested on the 8th day of arrival in India and if negative, further self-monitor their health for next seven days.

International travellers arriving through seaports and land ports will also have to undergo the same protocol as above, according to new guidelines.

IANS

