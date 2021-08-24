fbpx
Wednesday, August 25, 2021
HomeIndia
India

Keralites consumed Rs 750 crore worth of liquor this Onam

By Indian Link
0
kerala liquor shop
Source: ANI

Reading Time: < 1 minute 

The raging pandemic did not matter to tipplers in Kerala as they gulped down a record Rs 750 crore (about $139 million AUD) worth of liquor during the 10 day Onam festival which ended on Sunday, according to the sole wholesaler of liquor and beer in the state — Bevco.

This past week, the Kerala saw daily case numbers averaging at about 15,000 cases per day. However, this did not turn a deterrent as tipplers armed with vaccine certificates lined up before 260 retail outlets of Bevco.

READ ALSO: 41 Keralites stranded in Afghanistan seek immediate evacuation

While 70% of the sales took place through the retail outlets, the bars which can only provide supplies in bottles, accounted for 30%.

This year’s Onam festival also saw the Bevco retail outlet located near the State Secretariat registering the highest ever daily sale of Rs 1.04 crore. It took place on Friday which saw the total daily sales peak by Rs 85 crore.

The profile of liquor users in the state in an earlier study reveal that around 32.9 lakh people out of the 3.34 crore population in the state consume liquor, which includes 29.8 lakh men and 3.1 lakh women.

Around five lakh people in Kerala, consume liquor on a daily basis. Of this, around 83,851 people including 1,043 women are addicted to alcohol, according to state government statistics.

IANS

READ ALSO: Kerala woman killed in Israel rocket attack

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia/

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous article‘Love in the time of Lockdowns’: Trikone Australia
Next articleTwitterverse takes down columnist who dissed Indian food
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

gene weingarten

Twitterverse takes down columnist who dissed Indian food

Indian Link - 0
  In case you missed it, the Twitterverse exploded in both confusion and annoyance yesterday after Washington Post columnist Gene Weingarten alleged that Indian cuisine...
kerala liquor shop

Keralites consumed Rs 750 crore worth of liquor this Onam

Indian Link - 0
  The raging pandemic did not matter to tipplers in Kerala as they gulped down a record Rs 750 crore (about $139 million AUD) worth...
Trikone's latest 'Let's Talk ' edition discusses love in the time of lockdowns. Source: Facebook

‘Love in the time of Lockdowns’: Trikone Australia

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  How does love thrive – between parents and children scattered around the world, among siblings and friends who can’t meet for years on end?...
Maurice Newman AC

Forget China. India is our future

Indian Link - 0
  India and Hong Kong share a common British colonial history. From the earliest times that connection and free enterprise attracted many Indian merchants to...
Devendra Jhajharia.

India at the Tokyo Paralympics: what to expect

Indian Link - 0
  India is sending its largest-ever contingent to the Tokyo Paralympics with 54 athletes set to compete in nine sport disciplines. From 19 participants at the...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020