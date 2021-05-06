fbpx
Thursday, May 6, 2021
HomeIndia
India

Israel’s first consignment of oxygen generators arrives in Delhi

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
Israel's first consignment of oxygen generators arrives in Delhi.
Source: IANS

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

The first consignment of oxygen generators and concentrators from Israel arrived in Delhi yesterday, as the Benjamin Netanyahu-led government there extended its strong support to India in its battle with the catastrophic second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

More such flights from Israel will follow throughout this week, carrying emergency medical aid, including group and individual oxygen generators, respirators, medications, and additional medical equipment, as per an official statement issued by the Israeli Embassy in India.

Ron Malka, Ambassador of Israel to India, said in a statement, “In this hour of need, our two democracies stand solidly side by side. The state of Israel is happy to lend a helping hand to our friend India in this complicated and difficult time. Our friendship is strong and collaboration during the Covid-19 crisis will only make it stronger. I see great importance in the cooperation with India in this joint fight against the global pandemic.”

This comprehensive delivery of medical equipment to India is the result of the cooperation of the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the National Security Council, Health Ministry, Finance Ministry, and Control Centre, together with full coordination with the Indian government through the Indian Embassy in Israel, the statement said.

Israel's first consignment of oxygen generators arrives in Delhi.
Israel’s first consignment of oxygen generators arrives in Delhi. Source: IANS

A task force was set up to gather support for Israel’s aid to India. Several private entities, Israeli companies, NGOs and the people of Israel have come together to contribute towards this aid.

“In the first outbreak of Covid-19 in Israel, India mobilised to assist Israel, and within this framework approved the air delivery of masks, gloves, and raw materials for medications to Israel, and also helped arrange the repatriation of Israeli citizens. Now, Israel is proud to reciprocate this significant gesture,” the Embassy said.

Last year, a high-ranking Israeli delegation had travelled to India and completed a series of tests to determine the effectiveness of several Israeli technologies developed for the rapid diagnosis of Covid-19. This was called ‘Operation Open Skies’.

The statement said that Israel delivered aid and supplies, including ventilators, that were exported to India following an exceptional approval. In recent months, the Embassy contributed advanced medical equipment and technologies to hospitals in Delhi, including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS).

The past few years have cemented the strategic relations between India and Israel, including two historical visits by the Prime Ministers of both nations.

Since the outbreak of the global pandemic, both countries have shared mutual assistance in dealing with the virus and are committed to joint technological and scientific research.

IANS

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleIndian states declare journalists as frontline workers
Next articleWhy is the response to NSW’s latest case of COVID so different?
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

asiatic lions test positive for COVID-19 in Hyderabad zoo

Asiatic lions test positive for COVID at Hyderabad Zoo

Indian Link - 0
  Eight Asiatic lions at the Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) in Hyderabad have tested COVID-19 positive, in what is believed to be the first case...
Victoria becomes the first state government to send COVID-19 relief supplies to India.

Victorian government donates ventilators to India

Indian Link - 0
  The Victorian Government has offered to donate 1,000 ventilators and supporting equipment to India to assist with efforts to respond to a devastating second...
NSW has recorded two new locally acquired cases of COVID-19.

Why is the response to NSW’s latest case of COVID so...

Mohan Dhall - 0
  Another case of COVID in NSW from a US returned traveller! The problem to date affects Central and Eastern Sydney, but the whole metropolitan...
Israel's first consignment of oxygen generators arrives in Delhi.

Israel’s first consignment of oxygen generators arrives in Delhi

Indian Link - 0
  The first consignment of oxygen generators and concentrators from Israel arrived in Delhi yesterday, as the Benjamin Netanyahu-led government there extended its strong support...
Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

Indian states declare journalists as frontline workers

Indian Link - 0
  Journalists working in Goa will be designated as frontline workers and will be vaccinated against Covid-19 soon, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said today. "We have...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020