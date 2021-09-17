WATCH: Indore influencer dances on road for video, booked by police

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A woman who was filmed running across the road to dance at a busy intersection in Indore, Madhya Pradesh has landed in trouble for violating traffic rules.

The influencer, identified as Shreya Kalra, uploaded the video to her Instagram page earlier this week. She can be seen running across the road to a zebra crossing as the light turns red, and dancing to ‘Woman’ by Doja Cat, which has become a popular dance trend.

“Zebra crossing has been misused in this video. The girl is also seen standing on the roof of a car, so action will be taken against her,” said Indore Additional Superintendent of Police Anil Patidar.

Police say she was booked under IPC section 290 (punishment for public nuisance).

The video was filmed at Indore’s Rasoma Square and begins with Kalra standing in a public place without a mask, which was also heavily criticised.

“Whatever her intentions were, it was wrong. I will issue an order to take action against her under Motor Vehicles Acts, to stop such incidents in the future,” Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra was quoted as saying.

Commuters and bystanders can be seen standing in the background of the video, both confused and amused.

After receiving backlash for the video, Shreya Kalra, who has more than 250,000 followers on Instagram, edited the caption: “Please do not break the rules – red sign means you have to stop at the signal not because I’m dancing.”

