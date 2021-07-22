fbpx
Thursday, July 22, 2021
HomeIndia
India

Indian woman photojournalist makes it to the MET

By Indian Link
0
Homai Vyarawalla met museum
Photojournalist Homai Vyarawalla. Source: IANS

Reading Time: 3 minutes 

Homai Vyarawalla (1913-2012) commonly known by her pseudonym ‘Dalda 13’ and India’s first woman press photographer among 120 trailblazing photographers from over 20 countries to be featured at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.

The ongoing exhibition titled “The New Woman Behind the Camera” runs till October 2021. Vyarawalla began work in the late 1930s and retired in the early 1970s. In 2011, she was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the second highest civilian award of the Republic of India. Some of her photographs on display include one of the Victoria Terminus, Mumbai; ashes of the Mahatma Gandhi being carried and Students at the Sir JJ School of Arts. There is also a photograph of Homai Vyarawalla photographing Ganesh Chaturthi at Chowpatty Beach, Mumbai. In 2010, the Alkazi Collection of Photography acquired the poignant photographic archives of Homai Vyarawalla.

Gandhi's ashes carried in a procession through Allahabad, February 1948 - photographed by Homai Vyarawalla
Gandhi’s ashes carried in a procession through Allahabad (February 1948), photographed by Homai Vyarawalla. Source: Twitter

‘The New Woman Behind the Camera’ features 185 photographs, photo books, and illustrated magazines by diverse photographers and highlights the work of the diverse “new” women who made significant advances in modern photography from the 1920s to the 1950s.

According to The Met, during this tumultuous period shaped by two world wars, women stood at the forefront of experimentation with the camera and produced invaluable visual testimony that reflects both their personal experiences and the extraordinary social and political transformations of the era.

(1947) Congress Delegates Voting For Partition of India.
(1947) Congress delegates voting for partition of India, photographed by Homai Vyarawalla. Source: Twitter

The exhibit examines women’s pioneering work in a number of genres, from avant-garde experimentation and commercial studio practice to social documentary, photojournalism, ethnography, and sports, dance, and fashion photography. It highlights the work of photographers such as Ilse Bing, Lola elvarez Bravo, Claude Cahun, Florestine Perrault Collins, Elizaveta Ignatovich, Dorothea Lange, Lee Miller, Niu Weiyu, Tsuneko Sasamoto, Gerda Taro, and Homai Vyarawalla, among many others.

For many of the daring women of the 1920s — a symbol of a woman with bobbed hair, stylish dress, and a confident stride broke down conventional ideas of gender — the camera was a means to assert their self-determination and artistic expression.

For many women, commercial studios were an important entry point into the field of photography, allowing them to forge professional careers and earn their own income. The availability of smaller, lightweight cameras spurred a number of women photographers to explore the city and the diversity of urban experience outside the studio. During this period, many women travelled extensively for the first time and took photographs documenting their experiences abroad. The unprecedented demand for fashion and advertising pictures between the world wars provided new employment opportunities for many female photographers.

(1950) First Republic Day parade of India photographed by Homai Vyarawalla. Source: Twitter

Finally, the rise of the picture press also established photojournalism and social documentary photography as dominant forms of visual expression. Galvanized by the effects of a global economic crisis and growing political unrest, many women photographers created powerful images that exposed injustice and swayed public opinion.

As per Max Hollein, Marina Kellen French Director of The Met, “The international scope of this project is unprecedented. Though the New Woman is often regarded as a Western phenomenon, this exhibition proves otherwise by bringing together rarely seen photographs from around the world and presenting a nuanced, global history of photography. The women featured are responsible for shifting the direction of modern photography, and it is exhilarating to witness the accomplishments of these extraordinary practitioners.”

IANS

READ ALSO: Tributes pour in for star Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWATCH: Indian grandpa’s uncontrollable snacking habit wins hearts online
Next articleCrime Patrol’s Annup Sonii is now a certified crime investigator
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Wildlife photographer Aditya Nair captures ‘the essence of Africa’

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  23-year-old Aditya Nair’s photo ‘The Murderous Pharaoh’ was highly commended in this year’s Africa Geographic Photographer of the Year competition.   Nair's stunning capture taken on...

Win a free pizza every time Australia wins an Olympic medal

Indian Link - 0
  Ahead of the Tokyo Olympics that begin tomorrow, Pizza Hut has revealed a new offer that’s bound to reel us in: they’re giving away...
shepherds pie

Winter vanilla treats: sweet AND savoury recipes

Indian Link - 0
This winter season try some super easy recipes, vanilla fanatics this one is for you! We have one for the sweet tooth and another...
Landscaping your 'Home Sweet Home'

All you need to know about landscaping your new home

Indian Link - 0
  If you’re building a new home, landscape design is an essential element of your planning process. As a reflection of ourselves, our home tells the...
anup soni

Crime Patrol’s Annup Sonii is now a certified crime investigator

Indian Link - 0
  Actor Annup Sonii, who has been hosting Sony TV’s popular show Crime Patrol for the last 11 years, is now a certified crime scene...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020