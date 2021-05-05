fbpx
Thursday, May 6, 2021
HomeIndia
India

Indian states declare journalists as frontline workers

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant
Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant made the announcement today. Source: IANS

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

Journalists working in Goa will be designated as frontline workers and will be vaccinated against Covid-19 soon, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said today.

“We have decided to vaccinate journalists and we will complete the procedure as fast as possible,” Sawant also said.

The decision by the Goa government follows a go-ahead by other states like West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, and Karnataka to vaccinate journalists against COVID-19.

READ ALSO: Where to donate for COVID relief in India

Yesterday, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President and the Chief Minister in-waiting, M.K. Stalin, said media personnel will be considered as frontline workers and the necessary benefits will be extended to them.

In a statement, Stalin said the media is an essential part of democracy and it is fulfilling its duty of reaching out with the news to the people.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh made a similar announcement on May 3.

Power employees, along with the journalists, will now be eligible for all the benefits that the frontline workers are entitled to, including priority vaccination, the Chief Minister said at a high-level Covid review meeting.

Journalists have been taking grave risks in covering the pandemic from the ground and helping to spread awareness about the virus for the past more than a year, the Chief Minister said.

They need to be protected, he said, adding that though many states had raised the demand for their inclusion in the frontline workers category, the Government of India has not responded so far.

The Punjab government, therefore, decided to provide frontline protection to the journalists and also power corporation employees, who are also endangering their lives while maintaining critical power services in hospitals and other vital institutions.

READ ALSO: Railways deploy 2,670 Covid Care beds at railway stations

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous article‘Bring them back’: Pawan Luthra discusses #StrandedAussies on The Drum
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Goa's Chief Minister Pramod Sawant

Indian states declare journalists as frontline workers

Indian Link - 0
  Journalists working in Goa will be designated as frontline workers and will be vaccinated against Covid-19 soon, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said today. "We have...
#bringthemback #strandedaussies Pawan Luthra on ABC The Drum

‘Bring them back’: Pawan Luthra discusses #StrandedAussies on The Drum

Indian Link - 0
  As the harsh second wave of COVID-19 sweeps through India, its drastic effects on the Indian healthcare system and the sharp rise in infections...
australia dispatches medical supplies to India

Australia dispatches medical supplies to India

Indian Link - 0
  Australia will deliver essential medical supplies to India today as part of the initial package of support to the Indian government for combatting the...

WATCH: How a van told Goans to ‘stay the f*** at...

Indian Link - 0
  In Goa, a van drove around Calangute playing a unique jingle to promote staying at home. The jingle goes: Stay the f*** at home Stay the f***...
australia's india travel ban

Australia’s India travel ban: Hard to find it not racist

Mohan Dhall - 0
  Australian citizens have been banned from Australia. It would be interesting to conduct a global poll about why citizens would be refused entry into their...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020