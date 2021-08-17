fbpx
Tuesday, August 17, 2021
HomeIndia
India

India to facilitate repatriation of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus

By Indian Link
0
flight
Source: Canva

Reading Time: 3 minutes 

India is in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities and will facilitate repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan, the Ministry of External Affairs has said.

The ministry added that India also stands for Afghans who have been partners in the promotion of mutual development.

Commenting on the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “The security situation in Kabul has deteriorated significantly in the last few days. It is changing rapidly even as we speak.”

He said that the government has been closely monitoring all developments in Afghanistan.

“We have been issuing periodic advisories for the safety and security of Indian nationals in that country, including calling for their immediate return to India,” he said.

afghan embassy delhi
Afghan nationals line up outside the Embassy in New Delhi. Source: IANS

He also said that they had circulated emergency contact numbers and had also been extending assistance to community members. “We are aware that there are still some Indian nationals in Afghanistan who wish to return and we are in touch with them,” he said.

About Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities, he said, “We are in constant touch with the representatives of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities. We will facilitate repatriation to India of those who wish to leave Afghanistan.”

The officer also said that there are also a number of Afghans who have been Indian partners in the promotion of mutual developmental, educational and people to people endeavours. “We will stand by them,” he said.

He informed that commercial operations from Kabul airport have been suspended today. “This has forced a pause in our repatriation efforts. We are awaiting the resumption of flights to restart the process,” the officer added.

The situation in Afghanistan is being monitored on a constant basis at high levels and the government will take all steps to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals and our interests in Afghanistan, he assured.

afghan women
Source: IANS

Indian intelligence and security establishments are making all efforts to bring its citizens from Afghanistan with Air Force transport aircraft already being mobilised and a few of them kept on standby.

Fearing attacks on the Indian community working with private companies in Afghanistan, the intelligence agencies have sent out alerts to them to be ready to be transported back to the country.

The Taliban swept into the capital on Sunday, 15 August after the Western-backed government collapsed and President Ashraf Ghani fled the country, bringing a stunning end to a two-decade campaign in which the US and its allies had tried to transform the country.

IANS

READ ALSO: The world must not look away as the Taliban sexually enslaves women and girls

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleFilm Review: Spin (Disney+Hotstar)
Next articleIndia registers 3rd-ever Test win at Lord’s
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

teenage boy texting

Misogyny in selective entry schools: firsthand experiences

Riya Kiran - 0
  Last week, Miss Universe Australia Maria Thattil was accidentally added to a group chat of South Asian teenage boys and was shocked by the...
mccomas taylor

The Visnu Purana by McComas Taylor

Chitra Sudarshan - 0
  The Vishnu Purana was the earliest Purana to be translated from the Sanskrit and published in English, in 1840, by H H Wilson. As an...
Dr. McComas Taylor

Dr McComas Taylor: Translating the Vishnu Purana into English

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  McComas Taylor first felt drawn to Sanskrit when he saw Peter Brook’s television production The Mahabharata in the late 1980s. Today, as an academic at...

Natalie Ward, NSW Minister for Multiculturalism, congratulates #MissionJAB

Indian Link - 0
  Recognising increased vaccine uptake as the need of the hour, Indian Link launched #MissionJAB, an initiative to boost vaccine awareness in Australia’s Indian community. Armed...
The Indian men's cricket team celebrate their third win ever at Lords stadium in England.

India registers 3rd-ever Test win at Lord’s

Indian Link - 0
  India pulled off a historic victory against England in the second Test of five-match series at Lord's. It was also Virat Kohli's maiden Test...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020