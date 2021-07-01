fbpx
Thursday, July 1, 2021
HomeLifestyleFood
LifestyleFoodIndia

One mango tree having 121 varieties of the fruit

By Indian Link
0
Child relishing mango variations
Child relishing mango variations. Source: Canva

Reading Time: < 1 minute 

Saharanpur, a district mainly known for its hand carved furniture, has now become famous for something else; a unique mango tree that has 121 varieties of mangoes growing on it.

Unbelievable as it may sound, this mango tree located within the Company Bagh area and is 15 years old.

Horticulturists began this unique experiment on the tree about five years ago and the purpose was to develop new varieties of mangoes and experiment with their taste.

Rajesh Prasad, the then Joint Director of Horticulture Experiment and Training Centre, planted 121 varieties of mango branches on a single mango tree.

“Different varieties of mango cuttings were planted on the branches of the indigenous mango tree. A separate nursery in-charge was appointed to take care of the tree. Now different types of mangoes are found on this tree including Dussehri, Langra, Chaunsa, Ramkela, Amrapali, Saharanpur Arun, Saharanpur Varun, Saharanpur Saurabh, Saharanpur Gaurav and Saharanpur Rajiv,” said a local official.

Besides these, other varieties of mangoes including Lucknow Safeda, Tommy at Kings, Pusa Surya, Sensation, Rataul, Kalmi Maldah Mango, Bombay, Smith, Mangifera Jalonia, Gola Bulandshahr, Laranku, LR Special, Alampur Benisha and Asojia Deoband are also growing on this tree.

Researchers say that work is continuing on new species, so that better varieties of mangoes can be produced.

Officials say that those who are fond of mangoes can do similar experiments in the trees planted in their farms or kitchen gardens.

IANS

READ ALSO: Mango delight: cool dessert recipes

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleNew spider species named after 26/11 martyr who caught Pakistani terrorist
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Child relishing mango variations

One mango tree having 121 varieties of the fruit

Indian Link - 0
  Saharanpur, a district mainly known for its hand carved furniture, has now become famous for something else; a unique mango tree that has 121...
Spider species names after Tukaram Omble

New spider species named after 26/11 martyr who caught Pakistani terrorist

Indian Link - 0
  As a poignant gesture, a group of naturalists have named a new spider species discovered in Kalyan, Thane, in memory of the 26/11 Martyr,...
Refugee and migrant women

One third of migrant and refugee women experience domestic violence

Indian Link - 0
  A third of migrant and refugee women in a new survey said they experienced some form of domestic and/or family violence. And temporary visa holders...
vishal jood rally in brampton canada

(UPDATED) Vishal Jood case: concerns raised ahead of court appearance

Indian Link - 0
  Update (1 July): Arrested Indian national Vishal Jood was due to appear in court today July 1. However, Parramatta Local Court informed Indian Link today...
june

REVIEW: June (Planet Marathi OTT)

Indian Link - 0
  Suhrud Godbole and Vaibhav Khisti's coming-of-age film is hard as nails while conveying its message, yet sensitive while driving home the point. The script...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020