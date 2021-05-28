WATCH: Indian ambulance driver celebrates COVID recovery

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Earlier this month, ambulance driver Kumara found himself in a terrifying position: fighting off a critical case of COVID with no beds available in any hospitals.

After reaching out to organisations and help centres, he finally got a bed at a hospital in Bangalore, and took ten days of intense medical care to recover.

After fighting some terrible odds, no wonder he wanted to celebrate his victory with a song!

In this viral video, watch Kumara and his doctor (complete in his PPE equipment) bust out their best moves to Prabhudeva’s “Muqabla”.

We couldn’t stop smiling!

WATCH ALSO: Indian healthcare workers sing “Hum honge kaamyaab”

Ooo Ra Ra Oi Aa Ra Ra… Ole O… Ole Oo!

Victory Dance of an Ambulance driver Kumara who was discharged from St. Johns hospital today. He was critical a week back when he got admitted. @ErtBangalore. @PDdancing @nagma_morarji pic.twitter.com/pfgDJIMmU9 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) May 25, 2021

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-Newsletter: Subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebook: facebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup