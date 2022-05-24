fbpx
India

Adani, Khurram Parvez among TIME’s most influential people of 2022

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
khurram pervez and gautam adani
Source: @KhurramParvez on Twitter, Wikimedia Commons
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

Industrialist Gautam Adani, Supreme Court lawyer Karuna Nundy and Kashmiri rights activist Khurram Parvez are amongst the TIME Magazine’s list of 100 Most Influential People of 2022.

The list also includes an Indian American businessperson, Bela Bajaria, who is currently the head of the Global TV at Netflix.

Adani is an industrialist, who edged past Warren Buffet to become the 5th richest man in the world last month. He is the owner of multiple top-brands across sectors. “Adani’s once regional business now spans airports, private ports, solar and thermal power and consumer goods,” read his profile by TIME.

Supreme Court lawyer Karuna Nundy, known for several landmark cases vis-a-vis gender and women’s rights, was described by TIME as “not just a lawyer but also a public activist who ably and bravely uses her voice both inside and outside the courtroom to bring about change.”


The profile for Khurram Parvez, chairperson of the Asian Federation against Involuntary Disappearances, was authored by journalist Rana Ayyub who called him “the story and the storyteller of the insurgency.”

Top global leaders to make TIME’s list include US President Joe Biden, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Some of the Titans include Apple CEO, Tim Cook, US television show host Oprah Winfrey and Indonesian Michelle Yeoh.

Icons included tennis pro Rafael Nadal, while Artists included actors Mila Kunis and Sarah Jessica Parker of the Sex and the City fame.

IANS

READ ALSO: Labor’s India legacy: How PM Albanese can take it forward

- Advertisement -
Previous articleLabor’s India legacy: How Albo can take it forward
Next articleLabor’s better: Year 5 student’s view
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Let’s Talk Boosters: Indian Link podcast

Indian Link - 0
  In LET'S TALK BOOSTERS, a new podcast series by Indian Link, host Ekta Sharma quizzes Dr Kritman Dhamoon of Blacktown Hospital Sydney about booster...
Frontline worker Parita Patel (inset). Image supplied

‘Serving the community’: COVID testing in remote NSW

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The past two years have been a rollercoaster of COVID-19 related turmoil; from isolating lockdowns, closed borders, to trying to help Indians in the...

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HIYAAN kapil

Hiyaan Kapil, 5, dies hours after being discharged from QLD hospital

Indian Link - 0
  A review will be launched by the local health department of Logan, Queensland after a young boy died hours after being discharged from the...
ahaan dani

Labor’s better: Year 5 student’s view

Indian Link - 0
  As the 2022 Australian election looms, Australia has a choice: Liberals and Scott Morrison OR Labor and Anthony Albanese. I argue that Labor deserves...
khurram pervez and gautam adani

Adani, Khurram Parvez among TIME’s most influential people of 2022

Indian Link - 0
  Industrialist Gautam Adani, Supreme Court lawyer Karuna Nundy and Kashmiri rights activist Khurram Parvez are amongst the TIME Magazine's list of 100 Most Influential...

Labor’s India legacy: How Albo can take it forward

Pawan Luthra - 0
  This past weekend, after nine years serving as the opposition, the Labor Party has been given the keys to Canberra, with leader Anthony Albanese...

‘Now the real work starts’: Andrew Charlton on Parramatta win

Pawan Luthra - 0
  Even as election posters from the weekend are still being taken down, Labor’s Andrew Charlton could be seen out in Western Sydney this morning...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

January 2022

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020