Fortune cooking oil ads featuring Sourav Ganguly halted

Adani Wilmar has stalled advertisements of its Fortune Rice Bran cooking oil which feature former Indian cricket team’s captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who recently suffered a heart attack.

The development comes after social media users criticised and trolled the advertisement campaign which promoted the brand as one which keeps the heart healthy. The tagline for the campaign read, ‘Dada bole welcome to the 40s’.

Reports said that the advertisement featuring Ganguly has been removed across platforms and the agency behind the brand is looking into the issue.

Former Indian cricketer Kirti Azad also tweeted: “Dada @SGanguly99 get well soon. Always promote tested and tried products. Be Self-conscious and careful. God bless. #SouravGanguly.”

Dada @SGanguly99 get well soon. Always promote tested and tried products. Be Self conscious and careful. God bless.#SouravGanguly pic.twitter.com/pB9oUtTh0r — Kirti Azad (@KirtiAzaad) January 3, 2021

In a statement Angshu Mallick, Deputy CEO of Adani Wilmar Ltd also said that the advertisements featuring the current BCCI President have only been temporarily paused. Mallick stated that the company will continue to work with Ganguly and he will remain its brand ambassador.

“The ricebran oil is not a medicine but only a cooking oil. There are several factors which affect heart ailments including dietary and hereditary issues,” he said, adding that the company has only taken a temporary break in its TV commercials till it again sits with the former skipper and takes things forward.

“This is a very unfortunate incident and can happen with anyone,” he remarked.

Ganguly had suffered a sudden blackout following mild chest pain during a workout session at his Behala residence on Saturday. He had been moved to Kolkata’s Woodlands Hospital that day itself where he underwent angioplasty.

According to hospital sources, the former Indian skipper is stable and is likely to be released from hospital today.

