fbpx
Wednesday, January 6, 2021
Home India
India

Fortune cooking oil ads featuring Sourav Ganguly halted

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
Fortune cooking oil featuring sourav ganguly have been halted.
Source: @ICC/Twitter, Fortunefoods

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

Adani Wilmar has stalled advertisements of its Fortune Rice Bran cooking oil which feature former Indian cricket team’s captain and current BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, who recently suffered a heart attack.

- Advertisement -

The development comes after social media users criticised and trolled the advertisement campaign which promoted the brand as one which keeps the heart healthy. The tagline for the campaign read, ‘Dada bole welcome to the 40s’.

Fortune cooking oil featuring sourav ganguly have been halted.
Source: Twitter

Reports said that the advertisement featuring Ganguly has been removed across platforms and the agency behind the brand is looking into the issue.

Former Indian cricketer Kirti Azad also tweeted: “Dada @SGanguly99 get well soon. Always promote tested and tried products. Be Self-conscious and careful. God bless. #SouravGanguly.”

In a statement Angshu Mallick, Deputy CEO of Adani Wilmar Ltd also said that the advertisements featuring the current BCCI President have only been temporarily paused. Mallick stated that the company will continue to work with Ganguly and he will remain its brand ambassador.

angshu mallick
Angshu Mallick, Deputy CEO of Adani Wilmar Ltd. Source: Twitter

“The ricebran oil is not a medicine but only a cooking oil. There are several factors which affect heart ailments including dietary and hereditary issues,” he said, adding that the company has only taken a temporary break in its TV commercials till it again sits with the former skipper and takes things forward.

“This is a very unfortunate incident and can happen with anyone,” he remarked.

Ganguly had suffered a sudden blackout following mild chest pain during a workout session at his Behala residence on Saturday. He had been moved to Kolkata’s Woodlands Hospital that day itself where he underwent angioplasty.

According to hospital sources, the former Indian skipper is stable and is likely to be released from hospital today.

READ ALSO: Tanishq ad: a time to stand together

IANS 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSaravanaa Bhavan, Murugan Temple among possible Parramatta COVID exposure sites
Next articleNiraj Antani becomes first Indian-American State Senator in Ohio
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Latest News

niraj antani ohio senator

Niraj Antani becomes first Indian-American State Senator in Ohio

Indian Link - 0
  Indian-American Republican Niraj Antani, who was elected to the Ohio state Senate from the 6th District, has been sworn in as Senator. Antani, who served...
Fortune cooking oil featuring sourav ganguly have been halted.

Fortune cooking oil ads featuring Sourav Ganguly halted

Indian Link - 0
  Adani Wilmar has stalled advertisements of its Fortune Rice Bran cooking oil which feature former Indian cricket team's captain and current BCCI President Sourav...
sydney murugan temple

Saravanaa Bhavan, Murugan Temple among possible Parramatta COVID exposure sites

Indian Link - 0
  If you recently visited Saravanaa Bhavan or Ollie Webb Cricket Ground in Parramatta, or Sydney Murugan Temple in Mays Hill, you might need to...
Harpreet Singh Mattu inside his container truck. Punjab farmer turns truck into makeshift home.

Punjab farmer turns truck into home at Singhu border

Indian Link - 0
  As the face-off between the farmers and government over new farm laws await a breakthrough, the onslaught of biting cold wave accompanied by thunderstorms...
India's permanent diplomat to the United Nations T S Tirumurti at the flag installation ceremony. Source: IANS

‘Proud moment’: India begins 2 year stint at UN Security Council

Indian Link - 0
  India kicked off its two year tenure as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC) with the country's tricolour being installed at...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020