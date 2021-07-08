Details of Modi’s newly reshuffled Cabinet

Reading Time: 11 minutes
36 new ministers took oath on Wednesday evening in the first reshuffle in the second term of the Modi government. The induction of 43 Cabinet ministers has been preceded by the resignations of as many as 11 ministers.
The Indian government now has a record 12 Ministers belonging to the Scheduled Castes, 27 belonging to Other Backward Classes, eight Ministers belonging to the Scheduled Tribes and five Ministers belonging to minority communities, including one Muslim, one Christian, one Sikh and two Buddhists. There are now 11 women ministers in the Modi government with two Cabinet Ministers and others being Ministers of State, Indian daily The Hindu reported on Wednesday’s inclusions.
The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has directed the allocation of portfolios among the following members of the Council of Ministers:
|
Shri Narendra Modi
|
Prime Minister and also in-charge of:
Cabinet Ministers
|
1.
|
Shri Raj Nath Singh
|
Minister of Defence
|
2.
|
Shri Amit Shah
|
Minister of Home Affairs; and Minister of Cooperation
|
3.
|
Shri Nitin Jairam Gadkari
|
Minister of Road Transport and Highways
|
4.
|
Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman
|
Minister of Finance; and Minister of Corporate Affairs
|
5.
|
Shri Narendra Singh T omar
|
Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
|
6.
|
Dr. Subrahmanyam Jaishankar
|
Minister of External Affairs
|
7.
|
Shri Arjun Munda
|
Minister of Tribal Affairs
|
8.
|
Smt. Smriti Zubin Irani
|
Minister of Women and Child Development
|
9.
|
Shri Piyush Goyal
|
Minister of Commerce and Industry;
|
10.
|
Shri Dharmendra Pradhan
|
Minister of Education; and Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship
|
11.
|
Shri Pralhad Joshi
|
Minister of Parliamentary Affairs; Minister of Coal; and
|
12.
|
Shri Narayan Tatu Rane
|
Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
|
13.
|
Shri Sarbananda Sonowal
|
Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and
|
14.
|
Shri Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
|
Minister of Minority Affairs
|
15.
|
Dr. Virendra Kumar
|
Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment
|
16.
|
Shri Giriraj Singh
|
Minister of Rural Development; and Minister of Panchayati Raj
|
17.
|
Shri Jyotiraditya M. Scindia
|
Minister of Civil Aviation
|
18.
|
Shri Ramchandra Prasad Singh
|
Minister of Steel
|
19.
|
Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw
|
Minister of Railways;
|
20.
|
Shri Pashu Pati Kumar Paras
|
Minister of Food Processing Industries
|
21.
|
Shri Gajendra Singh Shekhawat
|
Minister of Jal Shakti
|
22.
|
Shri Kiren Rijiju
|
Minister of Law and Justice
|
23.
|
Shri Raj Kumar Singh
|
Minister of Power; and
|
24.
|
Shri Hardeep Singh Puri
|
Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs
|
25.
|
Shri Mansukh Mandaviya
|
Minister of Health and Family Welfare; and Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers
|
26.
|
Shri Bhupender Yadav
|
Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change; and
|
27.
|
Dr. Mahendra Nath Pandey
|
Minister of Heavy Industries
|
28.
|
Shri Parshottam Rupala
|
Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
|
29.
|
Shri G. Kishan Reddy
|
Minister of Culture;
|
30.
|
Shri Anurag Singh Thakur
|
Minister of Information and Broadcasting; and Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports
Ministers of State (Independent charge)
|
1.
|
Rao Inderjit Singh
|
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation;
Minister of State in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs
|
2.
|
Dr. Jitendra Singh
|
Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Science and Technology; Minister of State (Independent Charge) of the Ministry of Earth Sciences;
Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office;
Minister of State in the Department of Atomic Energy; and
Ministers of State
|
1.
|
Shri Shripad Yesso Naik
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways; and
|
2.
|
Shri Faggansingh Kulaste
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development
|
3.
|
Shri Prahalad Singh Patel
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Jal Shakti; and
|
4.
|
Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change
|
5.
|
Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs; and
|
6.
|
General (Retd.) V. K. Singh
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways; and
|
7.
|
Shri Krishan Pal
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Power; and
Minister of State in the Ministry of Heavy Industries
|
8.
|
Shri Danve Raosaheb Dadarao
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Railways; Minister of State in the Ministry of Coal; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Mines
|
9.
|
Shri Ramdas Athawale
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
|
10.
|
Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Rural Development
|
11.
|
Dr. Sanjeev Kumar Balyan
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying
|
12.
|
Shri Nityanand Rai
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
|
13.
|
Shri Pankaj Chaowdhary
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance
|
14.
|
Smt. Anupriya Singh Patel
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry
|
15.
|
Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Law and Justice
|
16.
|
Shri Rajeev Chandrasekhar
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology
|
17.
|
Sushri Shobha Karandlaje
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
|
18.
|
Shri Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
|
19.
|
Smt. Darshana Vikram Jardosh
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Textiles; and
|
20.
|
Shri V. Muraleedharan
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and
|
21.
|
Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and
|
22.
|
Shri Som Parkash
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry
|
23.
|
Smt. Renuka Singh Saruta
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs
|
24.
|
Shri Rameswar Teli
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas; and
|
25.
|
Shri Kailash Choudhary
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare
|
26.
|
Smt. Annpurna Devi
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Education
|
27.
|
Shri A. Narayanaswamy
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
|
28.
|
Shri Kaushal Kishore
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs
|
29.
|
Shri Ajay Bhatt
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Defence; and
|
30.
|
Shri B. L. Verma
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Cooperation
|
31.
|
Shri Ajay Kumar
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs
|
32.
|
Shri Devusinh Chauhan
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Communications
|
33.
|
Shri Bhagwanth Khuba
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy; and
|
34.
|
Shri Kapil Moreshwar Patil
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Panchayati Raj
|
35.
|
Sushri Pratima Bhoumik
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment
|
36.
|
Dr. Subhas Sarkar
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Education
|
37.
|
Dr. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance
|
38.
|
Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of External Affairs; and
|
39.
|
Dr. Bharati Pravin Pawar
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare
|
40.
|
Shri Bishweswar Tudu
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Tribal Affairs; and
|
41.
|
Shri Shantanu Thakur
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways
|
42.
|
Dr. Munjapara Mahendrabhai
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Women and Child Development; and
|
43.
|
Shri John Barla
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Minority Affairs
|
44.
|
Dr. L. Murugan
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying; and Minister of State in the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting
|
45.
|
Shri Nisith Pramanik
|
Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs; and
As released by Ajay Kumar Singh, Press Secretary to the President on 07.07.2021.
IANS and other reports
