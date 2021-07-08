Details of Modi’s newly reshuffled Cabinet

36 new ministers took oath on Wednesday evening in the first reshuffle in the second term of the Modi government. The induction of 43 Cabinet ministers has been preceded by the resignations of as many as 11 ministers.

The Indian government now has a record 12 Ministers belonging to the Scheduled Castes, 27 belonging to Other Backward Classes, eight Ministers belonging to the Scheduled Tribes and five Ministers belonging to minority communities, including one Muslim, one Christian, one Sikh and two Buddhists. There are now 11 women ministers in the Modi government with two Cabinet Ministers and others being Ministers of State, Indian daily The Hindu reported on Wednesday’s inclusions.

The President of India, as advised by the Prime Minister, has directed the allocation of portfolios among the following members of the Council of Ministers: