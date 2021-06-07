WATCH: Have you heard about Instagram’s “Dancing Dadi”?

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Meet 62 year old Ravi Bala Sharma aka “Dancing Dadi”, a lover of dance, Bollywood, and most importantly, spreading joy.
Earlier this month, she took to Instagram to share a performance of dancing to “London Thumakda” from Queen (2014) which she dedicated to India’s frontline workers.
View this post on Instagram
Indian netizens just couldn’t help but smile at her performance, and it’s really no wonder she has more than 130k followers on the social media platform. Some of her fans include choreography Terence Lewis and actor/singer Diljit Dosanjh.
Sharma has shared many performances to numerous Bollywood songs on her Instagram, including “Kar Gayi Chull” from Kapoor & Sons (2016) and “Vaathi Coming” from Master (2020). It’s like her bio says: age is just a number!
View this post on Instagram
Link up with us!
Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark
Indian Link E-Newsletter: Subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter
Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper
Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts
Facebook: facebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia/
Twitter: @indian_link
Instagram: @indianlink
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup