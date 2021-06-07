fbpx
Tuesday, June 8, 2021
WATCH: Have you heard about Instagram’s “Dancing Dadi”?

Indian Link
By Indian Link
Meet 62 year old Ravi Bala Sharma aka “Dancing Dadi”, a lover of dance, Bollywood, and most importantly, spreading joy.

Earlier this month, she took to Instagram to share a performance of dancing to “London Thumakda” from Queen (2014) which she dedicated to India’s frontline workers.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ravi Bala Sharma (@ravi.bala.sharma)

Indian netizens just couldn’t help but smile at her performance, and it’s really no wonder she has more than 130k followers on the social media platform. Some of her fans include choreography Terence Lewis and actor/singer Diljit Dosanjh.

Sharma has shared many performances to numerous Bollywood songs on her Instagram, including “Kar Gayi Chull” from Kapoor & Sons (2016) and “Vaathi Coming” from Master (2020). It’s like her bio says: age is just a number!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ravi Bala Sharma (@ravi.bala.sharma)

