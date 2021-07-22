fbpx
Thursday, July 22, 2021
Crime Patrol’s Annup Sonii is now a certified crime investigator

By Indian Link
Reading Time: 2 minutes 

Actor Annup Sonii, who has been hosting Sony TV’s popular show Crime Patrol for the last 11 years, is now a certified crime scene investigator himself.

He broke the news on social media, uploading the certificate he has obtained from the International Forensic Sciences (IFS) Education Department.

The actor, who has long been associated with crime series in India like Crime Patrol and CID, revealed that he completed the 3-month certificate course during lockdown.

READ ALSO: Indian woman photojournalist makes it to the MET

“During the recent lockdown I decided to invest my time and energy into something more constructive. Yes, it was extremely challenging, going back to ‘studies of some sort’ but definitely a choice that I am proud of,” his caption reads.

The course is registered with the Government of India and the Government of Maharashtra. While Sonii specialized in crime scene investigation, other courses offered by the IFS Education Department include fingerprint examination, criminology, cyber law, arson investigation, and private investigation.

Considering Sonii’s work with Crime Patrol, India’s longest running reality crime TV series, fans immediately took to social media to congratulate the actor.

READ ALSO: Raj Kundra arrested for ‘making’, ‘publishing’ porn content

