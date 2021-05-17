WATCH: “Butter chicken cake” surprises social media users

Reading Time: < 1 minute
We love butter chicken and we love cake… but can we love a butter chicken cake? Our personal feelings aside, YouTube’s Sideserf Cake Studio has taken social media by storm with her new creation.
Before you react badly, let’s break the news: it’s just a hyper-realistic cake in the shape of our beloved butter chicken handi. No masalas were involved, promise!
It’s the brainchild of American baker, Natalie Sideserf, who specialises in some fascinating baking creations.
We wouldn’t blame you for watching the video twice, though, just to be sure.
Check it out if you don’t believe us:
