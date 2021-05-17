WATCH: “Butter chicken cake” surprises social media users

Reading Time: < 1 minute

We love butter chicken and we love cake… but can we love a butter chicken cake? Our personal feelings aside, YouTube’s Sideserf Cake Studio has taken social media by storm with her new creation.

Before you react badly, let’s break the news: it’s just a hyper-realistic cake in the shape of our beloved butter chicken handi. No masalas were involved, promise!

It’s the brainchild of American baker, Natalie Sideserf, who specialises in some fascinating baking creations.

We wouldn’t blame you for watching the video twice, though, just to be sure.

Check it out if you don’t believe us:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sideserf Cake Studio (@sideserfcakes)

READ ALSO: Ask Auntyji: Should I turn vegetarian after all?

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-Newsletter: Subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebook: facebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup