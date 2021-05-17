fbpx
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
HomeIndia
India

WATCH: “Butter chicken cake” surprises social media users

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
butter chicken cake
Source: Sideserf Cake Studio / Youtube

Reading Time: < 1 minute 

We love butter chicken and we love cake… but can we love a butter chicken cake? Our personal feelings aside, YouTube’s Sideserf Cake Studio has taken social media by storm with her new creation.

Before you react badly, let’s break the news: it’s just a hyper-realistic cake in the shape of our beloved butter chicken handi. No masalas were involved, promise!

It’s the brainchild of American baker, Natalie Sideserf, who specialises in some fascinating baking creations.

We wouldn’t blame you for watching the video twice, though, just to be sure.

Check it out if you don’t believe us:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sideserf Cake Studio (@sideserfcakes)

READ ALSO: Ask Auntyji: Should I turn vegetarian after all?

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWhat is mucormycosis, the fungal infection affecting patients in India?
Next articleWhen Kirthi wed Anita
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

a person holding a kirpan, a sikh ceremonial dagger

No requirement for kirpans in school: Senior Sikh leader

Indian Link - 0
  RHEA L NATH and RAJNI ANAND LUTHRA report on community sentiment following today’s announcement of a ban on the Sikh symbol, one of the...
boy with kirpan

Banning kirpans at school: Reasonable adjustment or indirect racism?

Mohan Dhall - 0
  There have been mixed responses to the issue of a school stabbing recently when a bullied young man of Sikh background used a kirpan,...
A health offcial handles a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in India. Vaccine patents

Why vaccine patents should not be allowed at this time

Mohan Dhall - 0
  There has been much discussion about the vaccine rollout across economically advanced countries and across the developing world. There are only 39 economically advanced...
When kirthi wed anita, two women dressed in indian bridal wear hold hands and smile at each other. Same sex Hindu wedding

When Kirthi wed Anita

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  Kirthi Shekar always knew she wanted a traditional Indian wedding. Even though she was brought up here (she arrived in Melbourne on her second birthday),...
butter chicken cake

WATCH: “Butter chicken cake” surprises social media users

Indian Link - 0
  We love butter chicken and we love cake... but can we love a butter chicken cake? Our personal feelings aside, YouTube's Sideserf Cake Studio...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020