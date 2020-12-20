Indian whiskey Blenders Pride wins 3 international awards

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Seagram’s Blenders Pride, an Indian whisky by Pernod Richard, has won awards at three prestigious spirits competitions – Gold Award at Monde Selection 2020, Gold Medal at The Fifty Best, and Bronze Medal at London Spirits Competition 2020.

Launched back in 1995, Blenders Pride is a popular whiskey in India, made from blending Indian grain spirits with Scottish malt. To win the award at Monde Selection 2020, it was assessed by a panel of independent experts on a variety of parameters that cover sensory, scientific and legal aspects of importance to consumers. The evaluation sessions took place during a period of four months.

“It is a moment of great pride for us to receive three internationally acclaimed awards for Seagram’s Blenders Pride at Monde Selection, The Fifty Best and London Spirits Competitions. At Pernod Ricard India, we have always been committed to offering the finest quality products and delivering value ahead of the curve to our consumers,” Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, Pernod Ricard India commented.

At The Fifty Best competition, a blind tasting of 12 world whiskies was held, with ten members on the judging panel. Double Gold, Gold and Silver medals are awarded according to a set range of final point scores received from the judges.

At the London Spirits Competition, while Germany’s St. Kilian Distillers Signature Edition Four was awarded ‘Whiskey of the Year’, Seagram’s Blenders Pride Whisky was awarded the Bronze Medal.

“These achievements are an affirmation of our quality offering that caters to the aspirations of our suave consumers, while reiterating our market position as a preferred brand for millennials,” said Mohindra.

IANS

