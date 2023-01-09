Australia beach murder: Singh moves court for extradition to Aus

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Indian-origin nurse Rajwinder Singh, accused of killing 24-years-old Toyah Cordingley at a beach in Australia’s Queensland in 2018, has moved an application in New Delhi’s Patiala House court seeking consent to extradition to Australia.

Link Metropolitan Magistrate Swati Sharma listed the matter for further consideration on January 10.

Talking to the media, accused Rajwinder Singh, who had earlier wished to go to Australia and contest the Australia beach murder case there, claimed that he did not kill the woman.

“Australian Police should investigate the case,” he said.

Toyah Cordingley was walking her dog on Wangetti Beach, 40 km north of Cairns in Queensland, when Singh allegedly killed Cordingley in 2018.

Singh, who originally hails from Buttar Kalan in Punjab, used to work as a nurse in Innisfail, Queensland.

Around three months ago, the Queensland Police had declared a million-dollar reward for any information leading to his arrest.

“On November 4, via Twitter, the Australian High Commission declared a reward of one million Australian dollars on the arrest of Singh, an Indian-origin Australian citizen, who had committed the gruesome murder of an Australian woman on October 21, 2018, in Queensland and had been absconding ever since,” said police.

The @QldGov has announced a reward of 1 million AUD for information leading to the location & arrest of Mr Rajwinder Singh, wanted in relation to the murder of Ms Toyah Cordingley in 2018. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/DvUx3dByjV — Barry O’Farrell AO (@AusHCIndia) November 3, 2022

According to a senior police official, Interpol had also issued Red Corner Notice (RCN) against the accused and the CBI had got a non-bailable warrant, under the Extradition Act, issued against him from the Patiala House court on November 21, 2022.

Singh was arrested near GT-Karnal road in Delhi on November 26 last year by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell.

