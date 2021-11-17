5 relatives of Sushant Singh Rajput killed in road accident

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Six persons, including five distant relatives of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, were killed when their SUV collided with a truck in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Four others were injured in the incident.

The SUV was badly mangled due to the impact of the collision with a truck coming from the opposite direction. The truck driver and helper, however, managed to flee.

According to the police, the victims, including two women, were returning from Patna to Jamui after the cremation of Haryana Additional Director General of Police O.P. Singh’s sister. Singh is married to Sushant Singh’s sister.

The accident took place near the upgraded middle school at Pipra under Halsi police station, Lakhisarai superintendent of police (SP) Sushil Kumar said, “It was a massive collision between a truck and a Sumo [an SUV] in which ten persons were returning from Patna.”

“Six persons including the driver of the Sumo were killed on the spot while four injured have been shifted to hospital in critical condition,” he told Hindustan Times.

LISTEN ALSO: Ep7 – In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Five Relatives Of Sushant Singh Rajput Killed in Road Accident https://t.co/5jQdKKtLKl pic.twitter.com/Soa03eblcy — NEWS8 Northeast (@news8northeast) November 16, 2021

The victims have been identified as Laljeet Singh (the deceased woman’s husband), Nemani Singh, Amit Shankar alias Ram Chandra Singh, Sunita Devi, Anita Devi, and driver Chetan Kumar.

Two of the injured have been identified as Valmiki Singh and Prasad Kumar, said Halsi Circle Officer Vivek Kumar.

The injured were initially admitted to the Sikandara Sub-Divisional hospital and later referred to the Patna Medical College Hospital.

“As the SUV is badly mangled due to intense impact, we are using iron cutters to pull out bodies from it. The injured have already been taken to Sadar hospital where their condition is stated to be critical,” Vivek Kumar added.

IANS

READ ALSO: IIT Hyderabad graduate arrested for rape threat to Kohli’s daughter