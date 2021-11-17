fbpx
India

5 relatives of Sushant Singh Rajput killed in road accident

By Indian Link
0
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Source: Twitter
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Source: Twitter
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

Six persons, including five distant relatives of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, were killed when their SUV collided with a truck in Bihar’s Lakhisarai district on Tuesday morning, police said.

Four others were injured in the incident.

The SUV was badly mangled due to the impact of the collision with a truck coming from the opposite direction. The truck driver and helper, however, managed to flee.

According to the police, the victims, including two women, were returning from Patna to Jamui after the cremation of Haryana Additional Director General of Police O.P. Singh’s sister. Singh is married to Sushant Singh’s sister.

The accident took place near the upgraded middle school at Pipra under Halsi police station, Lakhisarai superintendent of police (SP) Sushil Kumar said, “It was a massive collision between a truck and a Sumo [an SUV] in which ten persons were returning from Patna.”

“Six persons including the driver of the Sumo were killed on the spot while four injured have been shifted to hospital in critical condition,” he told Hindustan Times.

LISTEN ALSO: Ep7 – In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

The victims have been identified as Laljeet Singh (the deceased woman’s husband), Nemani Singh, Amit Shankar alias Ram Chandra Singh, Sunita Devi, Anita Devi, and driver Chetan Kumar.

Two of the injured have been identified as Valmiki Singh and Prasad Kumar, said Halsi Circle Officer Vivek Kumar.

The injured were initially admitted to the Sikandara Sub-Divisional hospital and later referred to the Patna Medical College Hospital.

“As the SUV is badly mangled due to intense impact, we are using iron cutters to pull out bodies from it. The injured have already been taken to Sadar hospital where their condition is stated to be critical,” Vivek Kumar added.

IANS

READ ALSO: IIT Hyderabad graduate arrested for rape threat to Kohli’s daughter

- Advertisement -
Previous articleHow to be better at online dating
Next articleVIC: Women’s Public Art Program applications open
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Veena Sahajwalla

Veena Sahajwalla: NSW Australian of the Year 2022

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  Prof. Veena Sahajwalla, scientist, inventor, science communicator, and flagbearer of women in STEM, has just won her latest accolade – NSW Australian of the...
Cricketer hardik Pandya. Source: IANS

‘Rs 1.5 crore not 5 crore’: Hardik Pandya’s watch at Customs

Indian Link - 0
  A peeved cricketer Hardik Pandya on Tuesday said that contrary to speculation, an expensive watch in his possession when he arrived from Dubai early...

VIC: Women’s Public Art Program applications open

Indian Link - 0
  In an attempt to ensure the achievements of inspirational women are better represented and recognised, the Andrews Labor Government is introducing a new program...
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Source: Twitter

5 relatives of Sushant Singh Rajput killed in road accident

Indian Link - 0
  Six persons, including five distant relatives of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, were killed when their SUV collided with a truck in Bihar's...

How to be better at online dating

Indian Link - 0
  Putting yourself out there can be nerve-wracking and sometimes all you need is an act of kindness and a compassionate gesture for a comfortable...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020