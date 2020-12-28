21 year old Arya Rajendran elected mayor of Thiruvananthapuram

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Arya Rajendran, the 21 year old Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) councillor from Mudavanmugal, has been sworn in as the new Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram city corporation.

Arya, who is a B.Sc Mathematics second year student at the All Saints College, has told media that she will continue with her studies along with handling the responsibilities as the City Mayor.

She had a definitive lead over her Congress rival candidate in the elections, with her nomination for the post being seen as a signal of encouragement towards youth involvement in politics, especially in her state of Kerala.

Now the youngest city mayor in India, she has beaten the record previously held by Devendra Fadnavis who had been elected mayor of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation at the age of 27.

Apart from her newest accolade, Arya Rajendran is also state president of Balasangam, the children’s wing of the Left party, and is a state committee member of Students’ Federation of India.

Along with Rajendran, two other women were elected mayors of their respective city corporations in the recent elections.

In Kollam, Prassanna Earnest of the CPM was sworn in as the Mayor. This is her second stint as the Mayor of Kollam. After the swearing in, she told the media that her ambition is to make Kollam the state’s best city corporation.

In Kozhikode, retired teacher Beena Philip of the CPM was sworn in as Mayor. She told mediapersons that she wanted to develop Kozhikode into a world class city and added that she will work in unison with all cutting across party lines to achieve this goal.

