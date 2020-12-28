fbpx
Monday, December 28, 2020
Home India
India

21 year old Arya Rajendran elected mayor of Thiruvananthapuram

She is now the youngest city mayor in India.

Indian Link
By Indian Link
0
arya rajendran mayor of thiruvananthapuram
Source: IANS

Reading Time: 2 minutes 

Arya Rajendran, the 21 year old Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) councillor from Mudavanmugal, has been sworn in as the new Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram city corporation.

- Advertisement -

Arya, who is a B.Sc Mathematics second year student at the All Saints College, has told media that she will continue with her studies along with handling the responsibilities as the City Mayor.

She had a definitive lead over her Congress rival candidate in the elections, with her nomination for the post being seen as a signal of encouragement towards youth involvement in politics, especially in her state of Kerala.

Now the youngest city mayor in India, she has beaten the record previously held by Devendra Fadnavis who had been elected mayor of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation at the age of 27. 

READ ALSO: Assam’s sole woman CM passes away in Australia

arya rajendran mayor of thiruvananthapuram
Source: Twitter

Apart from her newest accolade, Arya Rajendran is also state president of Balasangam, the children’s wing of the Left party, and is a state committee member of Students’ Federation of India.

Along with Rajendran, two other women were elected mayors of their respective city corporations in the recent elections.

In Kollam, Prassanna Earnest of the CPM was sworn in as the Mayor. This is her second stint as the Mayor of Kollam. After the swearing in, she told the media that her ambition is to make Kollam the state’s best city corporation.

In Kozhikode, retired teacher Beena Philip of the CPM was sworn in as Mayor. She told mediapersons that she wanted to develop Kozhikode into a world class city and added that she will work in unison with all cutting across party lines to achieve this goal.

IANS

READ ALSO: Punjab-born Raj Chouhan elected Speaker in British Columbia

- Advertisement -
Previous articleReview: Sandwiched Forever (SonyLIV)
Indian Link
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Podcasts

Ep8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s life

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...

Ep 6: The Indian LGBTQ+ community in 2020

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  It’s been two years since the world’s largest democracy repealed the draconian Section 377 which used to allow discrimination against homosexual people. Only this...

Latest News

arya rajendran mayor of thiruvananthapuram

21 year old Arya Rajendran elected mayor of Thiruvananthapuram

Indian Link - 0
  Arya Rajendran, the 21 year old Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) councillor from Mudavanmugal, has been sworn in as the new Mayor of Thiruvananthapuram...
sandwiched forever series

Review: Sandwiched Forever (SonyLIV)

Indian Link - 0
  Rohan Sippy's Sandwiched Forever brings back an era of sitcoms that you would think got buried somewhere beneath loud family melodrama and toxic reality...
crowded bar

Should you go to a Sydney New Year’s Eve party? NSW...

Indian Link - 0
  The news on the Sydney northern beaches COVID-19 outbreak is encouraging, with just five locally acquired new cases announced today from more than 15,000...
Summer cocktails joe cuervo

Refreshing summer cocktails you can make at home

Indian Link - 0
  Still planning your New Years drinks menu? Or just looking for a refreshing cocktail to try on those hot summer days? Up your game with...
ranbir kapoor and deepika padukone in yej jawaani hai deewani

Top 10 party songs for your New Years Eve bash

Indian Link - 0
  Whether you're planning a small gathering or an all-out bash this New Years, you'll probably need the right playlist to set the tone for...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020