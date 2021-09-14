fbpx
Tuesday, September 14, 2021
When young Sydney students recite Hindi poetry

By Indian Link
Charlotte John Abu (left) and Rachit Saini (right) are students at IABBV.

Bachchon ke mukh se!

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas 2021 today, Indian Link Radio presenter EKTA SHARMA’s show Lockdown Mornings was dedicated to the learning of the Hindi language.

Among other guests, Ekta welcomed young students of Sydney’s IABBV Hindi School, who presented works of poetry.

It all turned out to be inspirational, in more than one way – don’t miss the motivational themes in each presentation, and don’t tell us you didn’t feel motivated to teach your kid a Hindi verse or two!

Here’s a snippet from the show, featuring students Rachit Saini, Tavleen Kaur, Charlotte John Abu and Ayan Uttam.

 

 

READ ALSO: IABBV Hindi School: 4th Vimla Luthra Memorial Hindi Poetry Contest

Previous articleMan of Indian appearance impersonates AFP, steals $38,000
Indian Link

Related Articles

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
Latest News

When young Sydney students recite Hindi poetry

Indian Link - 0
  Bachchon ke mukh se! On the occasion of Hindi Diwas 2021 today, Indian Link Radio presenter EKTA SHARMA’s show Lockdown Mornings was dedicated to...
indian man impersonates afp

Man of Indian appearance impersonates AFP, steals $38,000

Indian Link - 0
  Victoria Police are investigating after an international student had her life savings fraudulently stolen by hoax callers last month. On 16 August, the 27-year-old woman...

IABBV Hindi School: 4th Vimla Luthra Memorial Hindi Poetry Contest

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  A record 125 students, across year groups from Kindy through to Year 12, participated in the 4th Vimla Luthra Memorial Hindi Poetry Contest this...
hament dhanji

Breaking barriers to the bench: Hament Dhanji SC on NSW Supreme...

Manan Luthra - 0
  “Mr. Dhanji, what does being appointed as a judge of the New South Wales Supreme Court mean to you?’ “Fundamentally, it means that I’ve been...
kristina keneally and tu le

The Fowler seat: Another missed opportunity for diversity

Khushaal Vyas - 1
  The news of Senator Kristina Keneally being endorsed to run for the safe NSW seat of Fowler is disappointing, yet unsurprising. For context, Fowler is...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

