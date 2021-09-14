When young Sydney students recite Hindi poetry

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Bachchon ke mukh se!

On the occasion of Hindi Diwas 2021 today, Indian Link Radio presenter EKTA SHARMA’s show Lockdown Mornings was dedicated to the learning of the Hindi language.

Among other guests, Ekta welcomed young students of Sydney’s IABBV Hindi School, who presented works of poetry.

It all turned out to be inspirational, in more than one way – don’t miss the motivational themes in each presentation, and don’t tell us you didn’t feel motivated to teach your kid a Hindi verse or two!

Here’s a snippet from the show, featuring students Rachit Saini, Tavleen Kaur, Charlotte John Abu and Ayan Uttam.

READ ALSO: IABBV Hindi School: 4th Vimla Luthra Memorial Hindi Poetry Contest

