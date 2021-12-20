fbpx
India in Australia

Worth reading again from 2021

Our pick of stories from the year gone by

By Indian Link
0
Reading Time: 8 minutes

COVID

I watched on Facetime as a stranger cremated my dad

SAGAR MEHROTRA’s application for travel exemption came through in the third attempt. It was too late.

Health workers and volunteers in personal protective suits wait to receive patients outside a COVID-19 hospital that was set up at a Sikh Gurdwara in New Delhi, May 10, 2021. Source: AP Photo/Ishant Chauhan

Stepping up for India: COVID Connect

JYOTI SHANKAR on Indian-origin medicos who got together to provide support to their fraternity in a COVID-ravaged India

india covid
Source: IANS

Where to donate for COVID relief in India

Our list of funds and organisations to help India out of its COVID agony.

australia's india travel ban
Source: Canva

Australia’s travel bans: Hard to find them not racist

By MOHAN DHALL

brisbane india fair

Jail threats, biases, forgotten promises

Why Australia’s Indian community must hold the government accountable. By DARSHAK MEHTA

Home Minister Amit Shah at an election rally in early April. Source: NDTV
Home Minister Amit Shah at an election rally in early April. Source: NDTV

Tone-deaf Indian government fans flames of COVID-19 crisis

By RITAM MITRA

PM Scott Morrison at the Melbourne Shiva vishnu Temple
PM Scott Morrison at the Melbourne Shiva Vishnu Temple. Photo by Riya Kiran

Dosa diplomacy

RIYA KIRAN on PM Scott Morrison reaching out to the Indian community at Shiva Vishnu Temple after the controversial travel ban.

dr vyom sharma

All about the vaccine

Dr Vyom Sharma answered your frequently asked questions about the coronavirus vaccine.

Source: Canva

Work and vaccination

Abha Devasia, National Legal Coordinator at the Australian Manufacturing Workers’ Union, answered your questions about workplace rights and COVID vaccinations.

It’s gone viral: Indian Link Radio’s Jab Song

An ABC airing saw Indian Link’s public service announcement for vaccination break the community barrier.

 

INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS

student
Source: Canva

RHEA L NATH on the plight of international students stranded in India through COVID-19.

#LetUsBackToAus: International students still left in the lurch

‘Regret choosing Australia’: International students give up on Australian universities

Vaccine woes plague students keen to return to Australia

SOCIAL ISSUES

Stop cooking curry: When neighbours complain about ‘smelly Indian food’

RHEA L NATH on what to do if our favourite curries don’t feel like a treat to others

young couple
Source: Canva

Challenging toxicity

How men can change societal perceptions of sexual assault and consent. By KHUSHAAL VYAS

Rangoli with the Hindu swastika. Source: Canva

Reclaiming the Swastika

Well-intentioned reform in Victoria against hateful symbols could be cause for concern for the state’s Hindu community. BY RAJNI ANAND LUTHRA and RHEA L NATH.

Two Indian women dressed in bridal attire sit next to each other with their foreheads touching and smiling and holding hands, Same sex hindu wedding
(Image supplied)

When Kirthi wed Anita

RAJNI ANAND LUTHRA on the same-sex couple’s traditional Hindu wedding in Sydney.

Notes for India. Source: Supplied
Notes for India. Source: Supplied

A note to India

Marking the country’s 75th Independence Day this year, messages from the community to the homeland.

Rakshitha Mallepally indian international student killed, organ donation saves nine lives.

Rakshitha will live on in nine others

RAJNI ANAND LUTHRA on 20-year-old international student who helped save nine Australian lives with organ donation

former liberal staffer dhanya mani (1)
(Supplied)

Speaking up about indecent assault at work

Former Liberal staffer DHANYA MANI on making politics and workplaces safer for women and people of colour. By ANEETA MENON and RHEA L NATH.

 

FAMILY LIFE

parents playing with child
Source: Canva

Play-based language learning

NEHA JAIN on making language learning fun for your little one

Vijay and Vijay Handoo, now based in Australia

The night we fled our home in Kashmir

VINAY HANDOO’s first-person account of the experiences leading up to the mass exodus from the Kashmir Valley in 1989-90

ranjana srivastava and family
Dr Ranjana Srivastava and her family

The coloured lights of Diwali

RAJNI ANAND LUTHRA on the ways mixed families celebrate the Festival of Lights.

Image supplied

Building your dream green home

How architect couple SACHIN and KALYANI WAKHARE did it

Outdoor winter entertaining

S GOPIKA on getting your outdoor space winter-ready for next year.

 

ACCOLADES

Veena Sahajwalla at this year's NSW Australian of the Year Awards.
Veena Sahajwalla at this year’s NSW Australian of the Year Awards.

Veena Sahajwalla NSW Australian of the Year 2021

Left to right: Amit Singh, Charishma Kaliyanda, and Yash Dutt

2021’s 40 Under 40 Most Influential Asian Australians

Accenture Managing Director Amit Singh, Liverpool Councillor Charishma Kaliyanda, and youth entrepreneur Yash Dutt

justin narayan
Source: Twitter

The mindful cook, Justin Narayan

RAJNI ANAND LUTHRA in conversation with the MasterChef Australia season 13 winner.

hament dhanji
Photo credit: Jessica Hromas

Breaking barriers to the bench

MANAN LUTHRA chats with Hament Dhanji, the first person of Indian-origin to join the NSW Supreme Court.

Australia Day Honours

The late Dr Amarjit Singh More, OAM of Woolgoolga and Coffs Harbour’s Dr Anand Naidoo OAM.

Queen’s Birthday Honours

Melbourne’s Dr Santosh Kumar and Dr Selvin Selvendra, and Prof Ramesh Balasubramaniam of Perth.

 

OPINION / EDITORIALS

A COVID vaccination line at the Macquarie Fields Pfizer clinic in south-west Sydney. Source: Connell_cecilia/Twitter
A COVID vaccination line at the Macquarie Fields Pfizer clinic in south-west Sydney. Source: Connell_cecilia/Twitter

Uniting the latte and shisha divides

By PAWAN LUTHRA

Source: Canva

Seven truths from COVID lockdowns

By PAWAN LUTHRA.

COVID Compliance south west sydney
Source: NSW Police Force

We’ve lost the trust of Western Sydney and it’s critical we regain it

By KHUSHAAL VYAS

WFH and a fractured workplace culture

By MOHAN DHALL

 

INDIA-OZ

Maurice Newman AC
Maurice Newman AC. Photo by Binu Naikaraparambil.

Forget China. India is our future

MAURICE NEWMAN AC on why Australia needs to inject a fresh sense of purpose in reengaging with India

jane rothschild and sarah schoffel
Sarah Schoffel (left) and Jane Rothschild (right) with children in the anganwadi

Meet the Aussie architects building anganwadis in India

RHEA L NATH on a Sydney-based not-for-profit that has been building schools for free in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh since 2007.

Director of Australia India Institute Lisa Singh. Source: supplied
Director of Australia India Institute Lisa Singh. Source: supplied

ARCH-India

BAGESHRI SAVYASACHI on a new online platform for Australia-India research.

The Hunger Project's elected women representatives.
The Hunger Project’s elected women representatives. Image supplied

The Hunger Project

An Australian charitable organization that’s helping women in rural India stand for office. By BAGESHRI SAVYASACHI

 

SPORT

Fairfax archive cricket photographs, kapil dev
Kapil Dev in 1981. Source: Holman Collection, Bradman Museum

Saving cricketing history

RITAM MITRA on how a long-lost cricket archive of historic Fairfax Media photographs was brought back to life

Source: AP/Tertius Pickard

Battered India pull off greatest Test series win of all time

RITAM MITRA on India’s unforgettable win at The Gabba.

 

TRAVEL

Hiking through Cape Hauy
Hiking through Cape Hauy. Source: Supplied

The pristine wilderness of Tasmania

PETRA O’NEILL on how to hike your way through Tasmania’s south coast.

Where history was made

SANDIP HOR lists some of the most historic sites related to India’s Independence movement.

ARTSmccomas taylor

Fresh eyes on an ancient Indian text

CHITRA SUDARSHAN reviews ANU scholar McComas Taylor’s translation of the Visnu Purana.

LYN INNES

Last Prince of Bengal

NIDHI JOSHI reviews the fascinating tale of Nawab Nazim and his family’s journey from India to Britain to the Australian outback – told by his Australian descendant.

Star of Anise by Jane Jolly and Di Wu.
Star of Anise by Jane Jolly and Di Wu. (supplied)

Star of Anise: about Australia’s early Indian hawkers

RAJNI ANAND LUTHRA on the picture book released by the National Library of Australia in February 2021.

A still Stories of Kannagi: Tamil CLassic
Production still from ‘Stories of Kannagi’. Source: Zanny Begg

Stories of Kannagi

BAGESHRI SAVYASACHI on a video artwork of a Tamil classic that earned the judges’ nod at the Blake Art Prize.

Indian Link

Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

