Worth reading again from 2021

Reading Time: 8 minutes

COVID

I watched on Facetime as a stranger cremated my dad

SAGAR MEHROTRA’s application for travel exemption came through in the third attempt. It was too late.

Stepping up for India: COVID Connect

JYOTI SHANKAR on Indian-origin medicos who got together to provide support to their fraternity in a COVID-ravaged India

Where to donate for COVID relief in India

Our list of funds and organisations to help India out of its COVID agony.

Australia’s travel bans: Hard to find them not racist

By MOHAN DHALL

Jail threats, biases, forgotten promises

Why Australia’s Indian community must hold the government accountable. By DARSHAK MEHTA

Tone-deaf Indian government fans flames of COVID-19 crisis

By RITAM MITRA

Dosa diplomacy

RIYA KIRAN on PM Scott Morrison reaching out to the Indian community at Shiva Vishnu Temple after the controversial travel ban.

All about the vaccine

Dr Vyom Sharma answered your frequently asked questions about the coronavirus vaccine.

Work and vaccination

Abha Devasia, National Legal Coordinator at the Australian Manufacturing Workers’ Union, answered your questions about workplace rights and COVID vaccinations.

It’s gone viral: Indian Link Radio’s Jab Song

An ABC airing saw Indian Link’s public service announcement for vaccination break the community barrier.

INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS

RHEA L NATH on the plight of international students stranded in India through COVID-19.

#LetUsBackToAus: International students still left in the lurch

SOCIAL ISSUES

Stop cooking curry: When neighbours complain about ‘smelly Indian food’

RHEA L NATH on what to do if our favourite curries don’t feel like a treat to others

Challenging toxicity

How men can change societal perceptions of sexual assault and consent. By KHUSHAAL VYAS

Reclaiming the Swastika

Well-intentioned reform in Victoria against hateful symbols could be cause for concern for the state’s Hindu community. BY RAJNI ANAND LUTHRA and RHEA L NATH.

When Kirthi wed Anita

RAJNI ANAND LUTHRA on the same-sex couple’s traditional Hindu wedding in Sydney.

A note to India

Marking the country’s 75th Independence Day this year, messages from the community to the homeland.

Rakshitha will live on in nine others

RAJNI ANAND LUTHRA on 20-year-old international student who helped save nine Australian lives with organ donation

Speaking up about indecent assault at work

Former Liberal staffer DHANYA MANI on making politics and workplaces safer for women and people of colour. By ANEETA MENON and RHEA L NATH.

FAMILY LIFE

Play-based language learning

NEHA JAIN on making language learning fun for your little one

The night we fled our home in Kashmir

VINAY HANDOO’s first-person account of the experiences leading up to the mass exodus from the Kashmir Valley in 1989-90

The coloured lights of Diwali

RAJNI ANAND LUTHRA on the ways mixed families celebrate the Festival of Lights.

Building your dream green home

How architect couple SACHIN and KALYANI WAKHARE did it

Outdoor winter entertaining

S GOPIKA on getting your outdoor space winter-ready for next year.

ACCOLADES

Veena Sahajwalla NSW Australian of the Year 2021

2021’s 40 Under 40 Most Influential Asian Australians

Accenture Managing Director Amit Singh, Liverpool Councillor Charishma Kaliyanda, and youth entrepreneur Yash Dutt

The mindful cook, Justin Narayan

RAJNI ANAND LUTHRA in conversation with the MasterChef Australia season 13 winner.

Breaking barriers to the bench

MANAN LUTHRA chats with Hament Dhanji, the first person of Indian-origin to join the NSW Supreme Court.

Australia Day Honours

The late Dr Amarjit Singh More, OAM of Woolgoolga and Coffs Harbour’s Dr Anand Naidoo OAM.

Queen’s Birthday Honours

Melbourne’s Dr Santosh Kumar and Dr Selvin Selvendra, and Prof Ramesh Balasubramaniam of Perth.

OPINION / EDITORIALS

Uniting the latte and shisha divides

By PAWAN LUTHRA

Seven truths from COVID lockdowns

By PAWAN LUTHRA.

We’ve lost the trust of Western Sydney and it’s critical we regain it

By KHUSHAAL VYAS

WFH and a fractured workplace culture

By MOHAN DHALL

INDIA-OZ

Forget China. India is our future

MAURICE NEWMAN AC on why Australia needs to inject a fresh sense of purpose in reengaging with India

Meet the Aussie architects building anganwadis in India

RHEA L NATH on a Sydney-based not-for-profit that has been building schools for free in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh since 2007.

ARCH-India

BAGESHRI SAVYASACHI on a new online platform for Australia-India research.

The Hunger Project

An Australian charitable organization that’s helping women in rural India stand for office. By BAGESHRI SAVYASACHI

SPORT

Saving cricketing history

RITAM MITRA on how a long-lost cricket archive of historic Fairfax Media photographs was brought back to life

Battered India pull off greatest Test series win of all time

RITAM MITRA on India’s unforgettable win at The Gabba.

TRAVEL

The pristine wilderness of Tasmania

PETRA O’NEILL on how to hike your way through Tasmania’s south coast.

Where history was made

SANDIP HOR lists some of the most historic sites related to India’s Independence movement.

ARTS

Fresh eyes on an ancient Indian text

CHITRA SUDARSHAN reviews ANU scholar McComas Taylor’s translation of the Visnu Purana.

Last Prince of Bengal

NIDHI JOSHI reviews the fascinating tale of Nawab Nazim and his family’s journey from India to Britain to the Australian outback – told by his Australian descendant.

Star of Anise: about Australia’s early Indian hawkers

RAJNI ANAND LUTHRA on the picture book released by the National Library of Australia in February 2021.

Stories of Kannagi

BAGESHRI SAVYASACHI on a video artwork of a Tamil classic that earned the judges’ nod at the Blake Art Prize.