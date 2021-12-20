Worth reading again from 2021

COVID
I watched on Facetime as a stranger cremated my dad
SAGAR MEHROTRA’s application for travel exemption came through in the third attempt. It was too late.
Stepping up for India: COVID Connect
JYOTI SHANKAR on Indian-origin medicos who got together to provide support to their fraternity in a COVID-ravaged India
Where to donate for COVID relief in India
Our list of funds and organisations to help India out of its COVID agony.
Australia’s travel bans: Hard to find them not racist
By MOHAN DHALL
Jail threats, biases, forgotten promises
Why Australia’s Indian community must hold the government accountable. By DARSHAK MEHTA
Tone-deaf Indian government fans flames of COVID-19 crisis
By RITAM MITRA
RIYA KIRAN on PM Scott Morrison reaching out to the Indian community at Shiva Vishnu Temple after the controversial travel ban.
Dr Vyom Sharma answered your frequently asked questions about the coronavirus vaccine.
Abha Devasia, National Legal Coordinator at the Australian Manufacturing Workers’ Union, answered your questions about workplace rights and COVID vaccinations.
It’s gone viral: Indian Link Radio’s Jab Song
An ABC airing saw Indian Link’s public service announcement for vaccination break the community barrier.
INTERNATIONAL STUDENTS
RHEA L NATH on the plight of international students stranded in India through COVID-19.
#LetUsBackToAus: International students still left in the lurch
‘Regret choosing Australia’: International students give up on Australian universities
SOCIAL ISSUES
Stop cooking curry: When neighbours complain about ‘smelly Indian food’
RHEA L NATH on what to do if our favourite curries don’t feel like a treat to others
How men can change societal perceptions of sexual assault and consent. By KHUSHAAL VYAS
Well-intentioned reform in Victoria against hateful symbols could be cause for concern for the state’s Hindu community. BY RAJNI ANAND LUTHRA and RHEA L NATH.
RAJNI ANAND LUTHRA on the same-sex couple’s traditional Hindu wedding in Sydney.
Marking the country’s 75th Independence Day this year, messages from the community to the homeland.
Rakshitha will live on in nine others
RAJNI ANAND LUTHRA on 20-year-old international student who helped save nine Australian lives with organ donation
Speaking up about indecent assault at work
Former Liberal staffer DHANYA MANI on making politics and workplaces safer for women and people of colour. By ANEETA MENON and RHEA L NATH.
FAMILY LIFE
NEHA JAIN on making language learning fun for your little one
The night we fled our home in Kashmir
VINAY HANDOO’s first-person account of the experiences leading up to the mass exodus from the Kashmir Valley in 1989-90
RAJNI ANAND LUTHRA on the ways mixed families celebrate the Festival of Lights.
Building your dream green home
How architect couple SACHIN and KALYANI WAKHARE did it
S GOPIKA on getting your outdoor space winter-ready for next year.
ACCOLADES
Veena Sahajwalla NSW Australian of the Year 2021
2021’s 40 Under 40 Most Influential Asian Australians
Accenture Managing Director Amit Singh, Liverpool Councillor Charishma Kaliyanda, and youth entrepreneur Yash Dutt
The mindful cook, Justin Narayan
RAJNI ANAND LUTHRA in conversation with the MasterChef Australia season 13 winner.
Breaking barriers to the bench
MANAN LUTHRA chats with Hament Dhanji, the first person of Indian-origin to join the NSW Supreme Court.
Australia Day Honours
The late Dr Amarjit Singh More, OAM of Woolgoolga and Coffs Harbour’s Dr Anand Naidoo OAM.
Queen’s Birthday Honours
Melbourne’s Dr Santosh Kumar and Dr Selvin Selvendra, and Prof Ramesh Balasubramaniam of Perth.
OPINION / EDITORIALS
Uniting the latte and shisha divides
By PAWAN LUTHRA
Seven truths from COVID lockdowns
By PAWAN LUTHRA.
We’ve lost the trust of Western Sydney and it’s critical we regain it
By KHUSHAAL VYAS
WFH and a fractured workplace culture
By MOHAN DHALL
INDIA-OZ
Forget China. India is our future
MAURICE NEWMAN AC on why Australia needs to inject a fresh sense of purpose in reengaging with India
Meet the Aussie architects building anganwadis in India
RHEA L NATH on a Sydney-based not-for-profit that has been building schools for free in Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh since 2007.
BAGESHRI SAVYASACHI on a new online platform for Australia-India research.
An Australian charitable organization that’s helping women in rural India stand for office. By BAGESHRI SAVYASACHI
SPORT
RITAM MITRA on how a long-lost cricket archive of historic Fairfax Media photographs was brought back to life
Battered India pull off greatest Test series win of all time
RITAM MITRA on India’s unforgettable win at The Gabba.
TRAVEL
The pristine wilderness of Tasmania
PETRA O’NEILL on how to hike your way through Tasmania’s south coast.
SANDIP HOR lists some of the most historic sites related to India’s Independence movement.
ARTS
Fresh eyes on an ancient Indian text
CHITRA SUDARSHAN reviews ANU scholar McComas Taylor’s translation of the Visnu Purana.
NIDHI JOSHI reviews the fascinating tale of Nawab Nazim and his family’s journey from India to Britain to the Australian outback – told by his Australian descendant.
Star of Anise: about Australia’s early Indian hawkers
RAJNI ANAND LUTHRA on the picture book released by the National Library of Australia in February 2021.
BAGESHRI SAVYASACHI on a video artwork of a Tamil classic that earned the judges’ nod at the Blake Art Prize.