Worth reading again from 2020

Reaching out to the needy
Indian Link spoke to some community representatives in Sydney and Melbourne on their efforts to assist international students and others caught up in turbulence caused by COVID.
When your kids, 11 and 9, are stranded in locked down India
Sydney mum MOHANA DHOBLÉ’s harrowing tale of how she was reunited with her children as the pandemic raged on.
Qantas flight attendant ZLATKO VARENINA on bringing stranded Australians back home from India.
The angst continues for Australians stranded in India, following COVID-related travel restrictions. By RAJNI ANAND LUTHRA and BAGESHRI SAVYASACHI.
Desperation: Indian students struggle during COVID-19 lockdown
In the complete absence of a safety net for international students, the community must step up, wrote NIRMAL JOY.
Homeward bound
PAWAN LUTHRA on #VandeBharatMission ex Australia.
COVID vaccine: A multifaith perspective
BAGESHRI SAVYASACHI spoke with Hindu, Sikh, Muslim and Jain leaders in Australia’s Indian community.
MELISSA DOMINGO RAWAT on a mother and son duo from India who adopted two koalas who suffered severe burns in the January bushfires.
PREETI JABBAL on how dance enthusiasts jumped on to online platforms to prevent isolation blues from dulling their sparkle.
Australian Government honours
Our series on this year’s recipients of Australian government honours (Australia Day Honours and Queen’s Birthday Honours).
The Indian women’s team may have lost the World Cup finals to Australia, wrote RITAM MITRA, but they won where it matters, convincing stakeholders of the potential of the sport.
RITAM MITRA on the widespread protests against police brutality and systemic racism in the US amidst the devastating effects of COVID-19.
SHANIA O’BRIEN on a NSW farm that is growing Indian cuisine’s favourite spice, saffron.
When an Indian football star isolates in Sydney
AYUSH AYUSH and RHEA L NATH on Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, goalkeeper for the Indian national team, who trained in Sydney with his Bengaluru FC teammate and Socceroo Erik Paartalu.
MANAN LUTHRA on why the Federal Government’s changes to tertiary education funding won’t create the desired shift towards STEM.
BAGESHRI SAVYASACHI on the New Govardhana Farm in NSW, aging cows are taken care of almost like human retirees.
An old Indian link in Tasmania’s Lufra Hotel
JYOTI SHANKAR on an orphan boy from Calcutta who became a well-known Tasmanian in the early 1900s.
How Tajinder Kumar, a mechanical fitter from India, rose to a career in the RAAF. By RAJNI ANAND LUTHRA
The caste system continues to persist in India, wrote BAGESHRI SAVYASACHI
MOHAN DHALL on lessons from Shore School’s muck-up day saga
JYOTI SHANKAR on Adelaide artist Peter Drew’s celebration of migrants and multiculturalism in his poster campaign
What we missed, and what we didn’t, this COVID Diwali
BAGESHRI SAVYASACHI gathered the millennial perspective to Diwali
RHEA L NATH Three new laws stirred controversy among the diaspora on their impact on the livelihoods of Indian farmers.
Australia’s first Sikh temple gets heritage listing
RAJNI ANAND LUTHRA on Gurdwara Sahib Woolgoolga NSW, an early Sikh site in Australia.
Steve Waugh’s India: Where cricket gives hope and happiness
PAWAN LUTHRA spoke to Australian cricket great Steve Waugh about his decades-long love affair with India, and about his new book of photographs from there.
When Indian Ayahs travelled the world
RHEA L NATH on a Newcastle University project that is collecting the histories and experiences of maids who cared for colonisers’ children.
How ANUBHUTI MADAN SINGH picked herself up after her baby’s shock diagnosis of Angelman Syndrome, and dived headlong into raising funds and awareness.