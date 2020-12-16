Worth reading again from 2020

Reading Time: 5 minutes

Reaching out to the needy

Indian Link spoke to some community representatives in Sydney and Melbourne on their efforts to assist international students and others caught up in turbulence caused by COVID.

When your kids, 11 and 9, are stranded in locked down India

Sydney mum MOHANA DHOBLÉ’s harrowing tale of how she was reunited with her children as the pandemic raged on.

You’re the reason we fly

Qantas flight attendant ZLATKO VARENINA on bringing stranded Australians back home from India.

Desperate to get back home

The angst continues for Australians stranded in India, following COVID-related travel restrictions. By RAJNI ANAND LUTHRA and BAGESHRI SAVYASACHI.

Desperation: Indian students struggle during COVID-19 lockdown

In the complete absence of a safety net for international students, the community must step up, wrote NIRMAL JOY.

Homeward bound

PAWAN LUTHRA on #VandeBharatMission ex Australia.

COVID vaccine: A multifaith perspective

BAGESHRI SAVYASACHI spoke with Hindu, Sikh, Muslim and Jain leaders in Australia’s Indian community.

How much can a koala bear?

MELISSA DOMINGO RAWAT on a mother and son duo from India who adopted two koalas who suffered severe burns in the January bushfires.

Living room’s got talent

PREETI JABBAL on how dance enthusiasts jumped on to online platforms to prevent isolation blues from dulling their sparkle.

Australian Government honours

Our series on this year’s recipients of Australian government honours (Australia Day Honours and Queen’s Birthday Honours).

A new era for women’s cricket

The Indian women’s team may have lost the World Cup finals to Australia, wrote RITAM MITRA, but they won where it matters, convincing stakeholders of the potential of the sport.

America burning

RITAM MITRA on the widespread protests against police brutality and systemic racism in the US amidst the devastating effects of COVID-19.

Little pinch of luxury

SHANIA O’BRIEN on a NSW farm that is growing Indian cuisine’s favourite spice, saffron.

When an Indian football star isolates in Sydney

AYUSH AYUSH and RHEA L NATH on Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, goalkeeper for the Indian national team, who trained in Sydney with his Bengaluru FC teammate and Socceroo Erik Paartalu.

Right idea, wrong execution

MANAN LUTHRA on why the Federal Government’s changes to tertiary education funding won’t create the desired shift towards STEM.

A retirement home for cows

BAGESHRI SAVYASACHI on the New Govardhana Farm in NSW, aging cows are taken care of almost like human retirees.

An old Indian link in Tasmania’s Lufra Hotel

JYOTI SHANKAR on an orphan boy from Calcutta who became a well-known Tasmanian in the early 1900s.

High flying ambition

How Tajinder Kumar, a mechanical fitter from India, rose to a career in the RAAF. By RAJNI ANAND LUTHRA

#DalitLivesMatter

The caste system continues to persist in India, wrote BAGESHRI SAVYASACHI

Making men out of our boys

MOHAN DHALL on lessons from Shore School’s muck-up day saga

I am Aussie

JYOTI SHANKAR on Adelaide artist Peter Drew’s celebration of migrants and multiculturalism in his poster campaign

What we missed, and what we didn’t, this COVID Diwali

BAGESHRI SAVYASACHI gathered the millennial perspective to Diwali

Farmers protests reach Oz

RHEA L NATH Three new laws stirred controversy among the diaspora on their impact on the livelihoods of Indian farmers.

Australia’s first Sikh temple gets heritage listing

RAJNI ANAND LUTHRA on Gurdwara Sahib Woolgoolga NSW, an early Sikh site in Australia.

Steve Waugh’s India: Where cricket gives hope and happiness

PAWAN LUTHRA spoke to Australian cricket great Steve Waugh about his decades-long love affair with India, and about his new book of photographs from there.

When Indian Ayahs travelled the world

RHEA L NATH on a Newcastle University project that is collecting the histories and experiences of maids who cared for colonisers’ children.

I believe in angels

How ANUBHUTI MADAN SINGH picked herself up after her baby’s shock diagnosis of Angelman Syndrome, and dived headlong into raising funds and awareness.