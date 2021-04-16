WATCH: Which IPL team do ‘SCG couple’ Dipen and Rose support?

Reading Time: < 1 minute
When cricket lovers Dipen Mandaliya and Rose Wimbush got engaged at the SCG last year, their proposal went viral on social media. It amused everyone even more that they wore opposing team colours.
“Our first conversation was about the rivalry between India and Australia,” Dipen had told Indian Link‘s Pawan Luthra after the proposal, “So I think that’s going to go on forever!”
Now the couple are back to reveal the IPL team they will be backing this year.
Which team could possibly blend their Indian and Aussie loyalties, you might ask?
Watch below to find out!
View this post on Instagram
Turns out Dipen loves the Indian skipper Virat Kohli, and Rose is a big fan of Glenn Maxwell, making the Royal Challengers Bangalore the perfect match.
Are you watching the IPL this year? Which team do you support and why? Let us know in the comments!
READ: SCG marriage proposal: How Dipen Mandaliya planned it all
Link up with us!
Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark
Indian Link E-Newsletter: Subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter
Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper
Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts
Facebook: facebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia
Twitter: @indian_link
Instagram: @indianlink
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup