WATCH: Which IPL team do ‘SCG couple’ Dipen and Rose support?

Reading Time: < 1 minute

When cricket lovers Dipen Mandaliya and Rose Wimbush got engaged at the SCG last year, their proposal went viral on social media. It amused everyone even more that they wore opposing team colours.

“Our first conversation was about the rivalry between India and Australia,” Dipen had told Indian Link‘s Pawan Luthra after the proposal, “So I think that’s going to go on forever!”

Now the couple are back to reveal the IPL team they will be backing this year.

Which team could possibly blend their Indian and Aussie loyalties, you might ask?

Watch below to find out!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dipen Mandaliya (@dipen.mandaliya)

Turns out Dipen loves the Indian skipper Virat Kohli, and Rose is a big fan of Glenn Maxwell, making the Royal Challengers Bangalore the perfect match.

Are you watching the IPL this year? Which team do you support and why? Let us know in the comments!