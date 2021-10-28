fbpx
Friday, October 29, 2021
WATCH: Indian Link’s ‘Celebration Song’

By Indian Link
Source: Youtube
Source: Youtube

Reading Time: < 1 minute 

As part of Indian Link’s #MissionJab initiative, our aim was to raise awareness about getting vaccinated in Australia’s Indian community. Our latest public service announcement song recreated with the melody of ‘Sweety Tera Drama’ (from Bareilly Ki Barfi, 2017) is a fun-filled sequel featuring your favourite dancing policeman and a cute koala cameo!

This parody is all about being COVIDSafe and enjoying the freedom and festivities that this season brings us!

We wish you a Happy Diwali and a safe holiday season! Remember COVID-19 restrictions are still in place, visit https://www.health.gov.au/news/health-alerts/novel-coronavirus-2019-ncov-health-alert/coronavirus-covid-19-travel-and-restrictions to find out what the rules are in your area.

 

Voices by Indian Link’s Ekta Sharma and Chetan Umre.
Parody lyrics and video editing by Ekta Sharma.

WATCH ALSO: #MissionJAB: our ‘Jab Song’has gone viral!

Indian Link

Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

