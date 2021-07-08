WATCH: Kid asks people to wear masks in crowded Dharamshala market

Reading Time: < 1 minute
Wondering how people in India are taking the pandemic after the second wave?
This video on Reddit shows a young boy in the middle of Dharamshala marketplace asking passers-by to mask up. The child also has a stick with which he innocently pokes the strangers to get their attention.
Do you think the little kid changed some people’s minds?
WATCH ALSO: Using a ‘jugad’ bot to book a CoWin vaccination slot
Link up with us!
Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark
Indian Link E-Newsletter: Subscribe to our weekly e-newsletter
Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper
Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts
Facebook: facebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia
Twitter: @indian_link
Instagram: @indianlink
LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup