Thursday, July 8, 2021
WATCH: Kid asks people to wear masks in crowded Dharamshala market

By Indian Link
Reading Time: < 1 minute 

Wondering how people in India are taking the pandemic after the second wave?

This video on Reddit shows a young boy in the middle of Dharamshala marketplace asking passers-by to mask up. The child also has a stick with which he innocently pokes the strangers to get their attention.

Do you think the little kid changed some people’s minds?

WATCH ALSO: Using a 'jugad' bot to book a CoWin vaccination slot

LEAVE A REPLY

