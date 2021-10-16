fbpx
Saturday, October 16, 2021
India in Australia

Vishal Jood rushed out of Australia

24-year-old Vishal Jood had been in police custody since April for involvement in a series of gang attacks in Sydney’s west

By Indian Link
0
Vishal Jood (Source: Facebook)

Reading Time: 2 minutesHours after his release from custody, controversial jailed Indian national Vishal Jood was rushed out of Australia on the first available flight.

In a statement, Australia’s Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs Alex Hawke MP, confirmed that the Australian Government immediately assisted an Indian national to depart Australia on the first available flight to India.

The Minister stated, “The man was an unlawful non-citizen at the time of his arrest. The Morrison Government takes very seriously its responsibility to protect Australians from non-citizens who engage in criminal conduct. We will always act decisively to protect our community.”

- Advertisement -

Alex Hawke, Minister for Immigration, Citizenship and Multicultural Affairs (Image David Foote-AUSPIC/DPS).

Under the Migration Act, non-citizens who have committed serious crimes can be deported at the end of their jail sentence.

Vishal Jood was arrested by NSW police in April after an investigation revealed his alleged connection to a series of targeted attacks on members of the Sikh community. A number of charges were levelled against him but in a plea bargain, NSW’s Department of Public Prosecutors dropped eight charges that included racial hate crime, while Jood pleaded guilty to three charges for which he was sentenced to six months in jail.

Minister Hawke further stated, “Attempts to undermine Australia’s social cohesion will not be tolerated.  I am pleased that this unfortunate event has seen our resilient local Hindu and Sikh communities unite. In particular I want to thank community leaders who have worked hard to support their communities in the face of these unfortunate events. Their efforts to build cross-community unity and resilience against the attempts by a small minority to incite discord and disharmony have demonstrated the importance and benefit of our nation’s strong social cohesion.”

It is believed that there was lobbying undertaken at very senior levels in the Indian government to secure the release of Vishal Jood due to political pressure from the ruling BJP in the state from which he hails.

Even as a social media campaign raged in India to proclaim Vishal Jood as an innocent upholder of the ‘Indian flag’ (aka a ‘tiranga warrior’), sparking unruly protests even in North America, a movement began in Australia to ensure that Jood be brought to face the Australian courts for charges levelled and “not be allowed to return to India without justice being served.”

 

READ ALSO: Indian Link’s updates on the Vishal Jood case

 

 

- Advertisement -
Previous articleReview: Dhindora (YouTube Original)
Indian Link

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic death...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Vishal Jood rushed out of Australia

Indian Link - 0
Hours after his release from custody, controversial jailed Indian national Vishal Jood was rushed out of Australia on the first available flight. In a statement,...

Review: Dhindora (YouTube Original)

Indian Link - 0
‘Dhindora’ means beating of the drums; figuratively, it also means tomtomming. This eight-episode comedy series streaming on YouTube is part social commentary, albeit crass,...
Taapsee Pannu as Rashmi. Source: Twitter

REVIEW: Rashmi Rocket (Zee5)

Indian Link - 0
  Rashmi Rocket is a scathing sports drama. It is not a story of an underdog but that of a gifted athlete who was subjected...
scott morrison

Triple J Hack: South Asian Aussies on ScoMo’s curry nights

Indian Link - 0
  This week on Triple J Hack, Indian Link journalist Rhea L Nath, Liverpool Councillor Charishma Kaliyanda, and Crikey federal politics reporter Kishor Napier-Raman spoke to...
John Lang (left) and Rani Lakshmi (right). Source: Goodreads, Wikimedia commons

John Lang, Rani Laxmibai’s Aussie attorney against the British (review)

Chitra Sudarshan - 0
  John Lang, In the Court of the Ranee of Jhansi and Other Travels in India, Speaking Tiger, 2015; Rupa Publications 2016.  Har-Anand publications 2015;...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020