Timeline for the community reception in Sydney for Indian PM Narendra Modi

With the clock ticking down to the community reception at Sydney Olympic Park to honour the Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi during his visit to Australia, the organisers are keen that their meticulous planning and coordination, goes off with precision.

The event promises to be an unforgettable celebration, showcasing the vibrant cultural heritage of India while reaffirming the close bond between the two nations.

Months of preparations and enthusiastic participation have culminated in over 350 community organisations from across Australia registering as Welcome Partners. The community reception is poised to be a cultural extravaganza featuring more than 25 captivating performances that will showcase India’s rich traditions and artistic brilliance.

The event, set to take place at the prestigious Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney Olympic Park, is expected to attract over 20,000 attendees.

As the anticipation mounts, a 25-member solid team of accomplished leaders of Indian descent from various fields in Australia eagerly awaits to extend a warm and heartfelt welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Before the main event, several programs will be organised in Sydney to generate excitement. These programs will include a Flashmob Dance Group performing to classical Indian songs, an Australia India Friendship Climb on the Harbour Bridge, and a program at the NSW War Memorial honouring the Indian heritage soldiers of World War I.

The schedule for the day is replete with a myriad of engaging activities. The forecourt gates will open for external activities at 12:00 noon, followed by the opening of external doors for all patrons at 1:00 PM. At 2:00 PM, the internal doors will open, signalling the commencement of the cultural event. Audiences can anticipate a vibrant showcase of Indian music, dance, and other artistic performances that exemplify the rich cultural heritage of India.

Schedule:

12:00 Forecourt Gates open for External Activities

13:00 EXTERNAL DOORS OPEN – For all Patrons

14:00 INTERNAL DOORS OPEN

14:45 Cultural Event commences

16:30 Gates Close

18:00 Dignitaries arrive

The significance of this community reception for Modi extends beyond its cultural splendour. Prime Minister Modi’s visit follows discussions held during the Australia-India Annual Leaders’ Summit, where both nations reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening trade, investment, renewable energy, and defence and security cooperation.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expressed his excitement about the event, stating, “I am honoured to host Prime Minister Modi for an official visit to Australia after receiving an extremely warm welcome in India earlier this year. As friends and partners, the relationship between our countries has never been closer. I look forward to celebrating Australia’s vibrant Indian community with Prime Minister Modi in Sydney.”

While the official list of attendees is yet to be confirmed, it is expected that Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and several Australian politicians will be present, underscoring the importance of the event in fostering people-to-people connections between the two countries.

Furthermore, the community reception provides a unique opportunity to unveil the virtual plaque for the Little India precinct, commemorating the rich history and contributions of the Indian diaspora. Additionally, more details about the Centre for Australia-India Relations (CAIR) are anticipated to be announced, including introducing an eight-member advisory panel and the location of CAIR offices, which are expected to be situated in Sydney’s city centre and Parramatta.

Given Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Australia coincides with growing concerns over regional influence, observers note the strategic significance of his visit to Papua New Guinea upon the request of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

As the sun sets on this momentous occasion, Prime Minister Modi’s departure in the early hours of May 24 will mark the conclusion of his visit, further cementing the friendship between India and Australia.

