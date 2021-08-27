‘I’m an old soul’: in conversation with The Voice’s Janaki Easwar

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Earlier this month, 12-year-old Janaki Easwar blew away judges and audiences alike with her outstanding cover of ‘Lovely’ by Billie Eilish on The Voice Australia, earning a four-chair turn and a standing ovation.

Ultimately going with Team Jess, she’s already earned a loyal following on social media, with many keen to see what she comes up with next.

“It’s honestly really exciting, all the support and messages that I’m getting on Instagram… All the support makes me really happy,” Janaki told Indian Link with a smile.

A fan of artists like Yebba, Tori Kelly, Eva Cassidy and Billie Eilish, turns out the young Melbourne musician is also quite the K-pop fan.

“They can rap, they can sing, they can dance, a lot of them can act. The music is incredible as well!”

A glance at her Youtube channel, where she frequently uploads covers of her favourite music, reveals performances of classics like “Mad World”, “Somewhere Over The Rainbow”, and “Fly Me To The Moon”. Bit of an old soul in a 12-year-old body?

“A lot of people say that I’m an old soul and that I’m mature… I do enjoy a lot of old songs, they’re so comforting to listen to,” she admitted.

She returns to our screens on Monday, 30 August in her next appearance on The Voice Australia. In the mean time, stay updated with Janaki’s music here.

Catch the full interview with Janaki Easwar here:

