fbpx
Tuesday, May 18, 2021
HomeIndia in AustraliaSydney
India in AustraliaSydney

When Kirthi wed Anita

They took their vows in a traditional Hindu ceremony

Rajni Anand Luthra
By Rajni Anand Luthra
0
When kirthi wed anita, two women dressed in indian bridal wear hold hands and smile at each other. Same sex Hindu wedding
Source: Bhargav Boppa Photography

Reading Time: 4 minutes 

Kirthi Shekar always knew she wanted a traditional Indian wedding.

Even though she was brought up here (she arrived in Melbourne on her second birthday), she wanted the whole shebang – the saris, the flowers, the food, the ‘homam’ religious ceremony, the gathering of family from across the world.

As she and her family prepared for her wedding this year, they ticked each of these off the list, except for one essential element – a priest who would officiate.

You see, Kirthi was marrying the love of her life, Anita – another woman.

Ultimately, Kirthi’s mum Sivakami found Sydney priest Pandit Rami Sivan who agreed to bind the two in union.

“Pandit Rami has performed same-sex weddings before, and so knew the framework,” said Kirthi, a GP practicing in Skin Cancer Medicine. “I’m so grateful to my mum for helping me have my dream wedding. I’m indebted to her: she was adamant that I shouldn’t be treated any different.”

With her mum, dad and a whole host of aunties chipping in, Kirthi formalised her union with Anita in a traditional Hindu ceremony.

Two Indian women dressed in bridal attire sit next to each other with their foreheads touching and smiling and holding hands, Same sex hindu wedding
Kirthi and Anita hope that it will become more acceptable for same-sex couples to have traditional weddings. Source: Bhargav Boppa Photography

With the sacrificial fire as witness, they took their marriage vows in front of immediate family and friends, and with extended family Zooming in from across the world.

Among those who gave their blessings to the new couple virtually, were Kirthi’s 80-something grand aunt, and the extended families of both her biological dad and her stepdad, all spread across southern India.

“It felt wonderful, to have so many people supporting me,” the bride revealed. “We loved our big fat Indian wedding. As a same-sex couple, we were not taking anything away from the tradition of it all. Our hope is that the more frequently it happens, the more it will get to be accepted.”

Pandit Rami Sivan has spoken before of his “support for equality of all citizens before the Law and (for) the right of everyone to live and love in dignity, peace and security.” As a Hindu priest and marriage celebrant, as well as a teacher of Vedanta and Yoga philosophies, he is well-known in Sydney’s Indian community, particularly for his explanations of rituals as he conducts them at Hindu ceremonies.

Pandit Rami had the young couple perform all the routine rituals such as garlanding each other and putting the thali (mangalsutra) around each other’s necks.

“It was an intimate wedding and I cherished having so many of my family and friends there,” Kirthi recalled fondly.

After the ceremony, they enjoyed a festive lunch, a meticulously organised event with traditional snacks sourced from Sydney and India.

Two indian women dressed in vibrant sarees have their back towards the camera and walk hand in hand. Hindu same sex wedding
Kirthi met psychologist Anita four years ago after they found each other online. Source: Bhargav Boppa Photography

The melding of the universe for the young couple did not exactly come easy.

“There was opposition at first,” Kirthi divulged, “but most people have come around ultimately.”

Was it hard to come out to the family?

“It depends on your relationship with your parents. I don’t think I knew as a child, like some others know. Only about eight years ago did I become more certain. I confided first in my mum, and she wasn’t particularly thrilled. But she’s accepting now. Once my mother and father accepted me, introducing Anita to the family was very easy. Even my stepdad now calls her ‘my daughter’. I always knew he would support me. My brother and his wife were supportive from the start.”

Kirthi met psychologist Anita four years ago after they found each other online. Today they live on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast, where they hope to have a civil ceremony shortly. Two puppies make up the rest of the family.

Both are accepting of each other’s religious persuasions, participating in the rituals and marking the holidays.

How would Kirthi advise someone else in a same-sex relationship who wants a traditional wedding?

“Families are such a large part of our culture. Both Anita and I wanted to have our families around us as we took our vows. I’d say, talk to your families. Initial reactions may be disappointment or sadness, but be patient, they may just take time to adjust. By and large, in my experience, parents’ reactions have been positive.

If you’re not sure how to go about it, she added with a smile, “Call me – being a doctor, and also older, I might be able to help! I also recommend the following website to my patients: Qlife.org.au which has free online counselling.”

READ ALSO: Book Review: ‘Ritu weds Chandni’ by Ameya Narvankar   

same-sex Hindu wedding

Link up with us!

Indian Link News website: Save our website as a bookmark

Indian Link E-NewsletterSubscribe to our weekly e-newsletter

Indian Link Newspaper: Click here to read our e-paper

Indian Link app: Download our app from Apple’s App Store or Google Play and subscribe to the alerts

Facebookfacebook.com/IndianLinkAustralia

Twitter: @indian_link

Instagram: @indianlink

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/IndianLinkMediaGroup

- Advertisement -
Previous articleWATCH: “Butter chicken cake” surprises social media users
Next articleWhy vaccine patents should not be allowed at this time
Rajni Anand Luthra
Rajni Anand Luthra
Rajni is the Editor of Indian Link.

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -

Podcasts

Ep 9: What do young Indians want from love?

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
Growing up in Indian culture, most of us know that love has never been as popular as marriage. Even in the movies, the main...

Ep 8: Indian links in Indigenous Australian poet Ali Cobby Eckermann’s...

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
To celebrate NAIDOC week 2020 (between 8-15 November) I spoke to Yakunytjatjara poet Ali Cobby Eckermann about her time in India where she taught...

Ep 7: In the case of Sushant Singh Rajput

Bageshri Savyasachi - 0
  The torrid and high-octane Sushant Singh Rajput case has been fodder for Indian people and press for the last few months. The actor’s tragic...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

a person holding a kirpan, a sikh ceremonial dagger

No requirement for kirpans in school: Senior Sikh leader

Indian Link - 0
  RHEA L NATH and RAJNI ANAND LUTHRA report on community sentiment following today’s announcement of a ban on the Sikh symbol, one of the...
boy with kirpan

Banning kirpans at school: Reasonable adjustment or indirect racism?

Mohan Dhall - 0
  There have been mixed responses to the issue of a school stabbing recently when a bullied young man of Sikh background used a kirpan,...
A health offcial handles a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in India. Vaccine patents

Why vaccine patents should not be allowed at this time

Mohan Dhall - 0
  There has been much discussion about the vaccine rollout across economically advanced countries and across the developing world. There are only 39 economically advanced...
When kirthi wed anita, two women dressed in indian bridal wear hold hands and smile at each other. Same sex Hindu wedding

When Kirthi wed Anita

Rajni Anand Luthra - 0
  Kirthi Shekar always knew she wanted a traditional Indian wedding. Even though she was brought up here (she arrived in Melbourne on her second birthday),...
butter chicken cake

WATCH: “Butter chicken cake” surprises social media users

Indian Link - 0
  We love butter chicken and we love cake... but can we love a butter chicken cake? Our personal feelings aside, YouTube's Sideserf Cake Studio...


Helping the Indian community assimilate into the Australian way of life, is an important part of living in this great country. At the same time, Indian Link is aimed at helping Australians understand the Indian culture and beliefs – but always with the focus of embracing the best of Indian and Australian ethos.

© Copyright - Indian Link 1994 - 2020