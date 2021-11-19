Strathfield Council elections: meet candidate Sandy Reddy

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sandhya ‘Sandy’ Reddy is the current Strathfield Citizen of the Year, an active member of the Strathfield State Emergency Services, and an enthusiastic volunteer at council events like the Strathfield Spring Festival and Clean Up Australia. As a candidate in the upcoming NSW Local Council Elections (for Strathfield Council), she answers these questions for Indian Link.

Why did you choose to stand for local council?

Strathfield is a beautiful suburb with the best facilities for any family to settle down. I have always enjoyed being part of the community and as a local resident, I decided to contribute more to the community by being part of the council.

What would you say are the three main issues of concern in your local area?

52 storey lend lease planning proposal in Strathfield town centre Tree management for local residents Better waste management to avoiding illegal dumping

How do you propose to address them?

As for fighting over developments, I’d encourage locals to sign our petition. I believe tree management issues can be more customised because every tree and house get affected in different ways. And as for better waste management, I’d work towards more council pick-ups and working with residents to reduce their e-waste.

Your contributions to the community so far?

I’ve always been an active member of the community, particularly in assisting new migrants in settling into the Strathfield area. I accompany newly arrived migrant mothers to the local school to assist them with the enrolment process of their children and then a trip to the library to obtain membership cards.

Importantly, I advise these newly arrived families about their rights in Australia, that everyone is treated equally, and everyone deserves respect, and reinforce the message to the women that domestic violence is not acceptable and that there are avenues for assistance.

I am involved with Strathfield community events like the annual Clean Up Australia Day, Share the Dignity Campaign, World Vision, and encourage regular blood donations at the Red Cross.

I assist in organising chess tournaments for the local school children to popularise the game at the school level. (In 2017, my son Nikhil Reddy was junior Australian chess champion).

Tell us a bit about your background – personal and professional.

I am an Indian-origin Australian migrant. I live with my husband Karri Reddy and two young children, Neil Reddy and Nikhil Reddy, in Strathfield council area. My husband Mr. Karri Reddy has been living in Strathfield for the last 30 years.

I run a successful running education and migration consultancy business for the last 12 years in the Inner West & I am a member of Migration Agents Registration Authority (MARA).

Election day is Sat 4 Dec 2021, but iVote and pre-polls commence on Mon 22 Nov 2021.

