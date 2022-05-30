fbpx
Six men of Indian Subcontinental appearance linked to serious assault in Sydney

Source: NSW Police
Reading Time: 2 minutes

 

Authorities are investigating a serious assault in Sydney’s CBD involving six men of Indian Subcontinental appearance.

At around 2 AM on Monday, 23 May, police were called to the corner of George and Liverpool Streets about a physical altercation between a 25-year-old man and the six men not known to him.

They are believed to have fled the scene in a blue Holden Commodore, driving north along Kent Street.

sydney assault
Source: NSW Police

The man was rushed to St Vincent’s Hospital and remains in critical condition with a fractured skull and bleeding in the brain.

Detectives are investigating the circumstances surrounding the serious incident and have released images of the men who they believe may be able to assist with the investigation.

The men have been described as being between 170 cm to 185 cm tall (5’5 to 6’0 feet) with short black hair, wearing puffer jackets and/or sportswear. One man was wearing black sandals and another has been described as having a rear neck tattoo.

cbd assault
Source: NSW Police

Anyone with dashcam/ mobile phone footage of the incident or any other information is urged to contact Sydney City Police Area Command or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

READ ALSO: Hiyaan Kapil, 5, dies hours after being discharged from QLD hospital

Indian Link
Indian Link

