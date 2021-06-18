Singh Motorcycle Club: A bikers’ group with a difference

Reading Time: 5 minutes

When Mavleen Singh Dhir hops on to his Harley Davidson Fat Boy to ride to Grey Gum Café in the Blue Mountains of NSW in a few weeks’ time, he will be fulfilling a long-cherished dream.

The destination of course is an iconic bikers’ haunt, and the ride itself, the start of a new initiative launched by him, Singh Motorcycle Club, the first international club registered with the Motorcycle Council of NSW (MCC of NSW).

AT A GLANCE

The Singh Motorcycle Club was launched in Sydney by Mavleen Singh Dhir and Akshat Ahuja in early June

It aims to combine riding with socially responsible activities

Membership is due to open soon, and riders of all backgrounds are welcome

On their inaugural ride, the riders will be wearing club-branded attire of leather vests, camouflage cargo pants, black riding shoes, biker club full-sleeve, t-shirts, and club bandana.

But they’re far from the desi version of Hell’s Angels.

Mavleen told Indian Link, “Unlike your typical bikers group, we want to incorporate social responsibility in our riding activities, and to promote riding as a healthy activity to get the youth outdoors.”

As a soft-spoken banker, 36-year-old Mavleen never fails to amaze people when he reveals himself as a motorcycle enthusiast. But it was an interest that began when he was still at school in Delhi.

“I began riding as a first year uni student, on my Royal Enfield Thunderbird,” Mavleen said, describing his favourite activity. “As a young boy yearning adventure, I was fascinated by the Yezdi – yes, for the power of its sound. While others called it noise pollution, to my ears it was music!”

He went on, “When I finished school, Dad asked me, what would you like as a present? I replied, don’t you know? He replied yes I do know – just asking, which model.”

Moving to the UAE, Mavleen got involved in the launch of a club there. It would give him the framework to set up his own club later.

When he arrived in Australia in 2017, the scenic highways beckoned, and he bought his Fat Boy even as career and family responsibilities played out.

A chance meeting with Akshat Ahuja – on their bikes of course – set the ground for the launch of the Singh Motorcycle Club.

Much discussion went into the vision of the group. Sports bikes, it was decided, would be kept out, since their style of riding is best suited for cruisers, café racers and bobbers. The club will ride as a group every fortnight. There will be no smoking or drinking on club rides.

The professionally set up Club committee carved out the protocols, with elections to be held annually.

The carefully designed logo represents the social service aspect of the charter.

“Our logo contains the Sikh Khanda, flags of India and Australia, and the falcon,” Mavleen related. “The Khanda incorporates the circle representing unity, and swords symbolizing the ability of truth to cut through the duality of illusion. The falcon represents freedom and fearlessness. Our name Singh (Lion) dignifies bravery and courage.”

The Sikh elements of the logo and charter notwithstanding, Mavleen and co-founder Akshat are adamant that the Club is open to all, including of course women riders.

“We are in the process of onboarding our first female rider, Soundarya Murthy,” Mavleen revealed.

How will the concept of riding for sewa (service) play out?

“In two ways essentially. First, while we do have many initiatives for sewa, such as Glenwood Gurudwara as well as individual efforts like Guru Nanak Free Kitchenette, they need manpower. That’s where we come in. Secondly, we aim to fundraise for initiatives such as cancer awareness and support.”

Seeking to register as a club, Mavleen approached the MCC of NSW, and were asked to come in.

“I thought it was a regular meeting, but imagine my surprise when I was invited to speak to the gathering,” Mavleen recounted. “I spoke about our vision and our logo. It went down quite well. The Chairman and Vice Chair were blown away; they said, this is changing the definition of motorcycle clubs.”

Later the Vice Chair joined the group for their official launch at Glenwood Gurdwara.

“It was our way of seeking blessings from our elders. The Sikh temple held an Ardas (prayer) for the Club and performed the jacket ceremony with the Nishan Sahib as witness. For the launch ride, a cavalcade of 22 motorcycles and 8 cars made its way to Austral Gurudwara, and from there to the Shiva Temple at Minto for afternoon tea and more blessings.”

What do the wives think, we are tempted to ask.

“Very important question,” Mavleen replied in his characteristic nerdy style. “We’ve always encouraged families to come along. They accompany us in cars.”

Mavleen can talk endlessly about his riding experiences. “The best ride was 380 kms in 7 hours: from Glenwood to Oberon to Jenolan Caves and Lincolns Rock, and back home to Glenwood. Another favourite ride was to Jindabyne in the summer months. I’m now looking forward to taking the Oxley Highway to Coffs Harbour, via the picturesque Thunderbolts Way.”

The next pipedream however, remains Club related.

“I’d love to see our club’s flag hoisted at Grey Gum Café, and for our club to become known in the bikers’ world for its rather different character.”

Membership to the Singh Motorcycle Club opens on 1 July. For more information, check out their Facebook page here.

