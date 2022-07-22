fbpx
Shereen Kumar missing from Sydney home

Authorities are appealing for assistance from the public to find Shereen Kumar, who is missing from Sydney’s north west.

Shereen, 43, was last seen leaving a home on Taylor Road, Dural at around 9 PM on Wednesday, 20 July.

She was wearing white pyjamas and a purple dressing gown.

Due to the circumstances surrounding her disappearance, family and police hold concerns for her welfare.

She is believed to be a professional dog walker and part-time model.

Shereen is described as being of Indian Sub-Continental appearance, approximately 175cm (5’7 feet) tall, of slim build, with long black hair.

Anyone with information into Shereen’s whereabouts is urged to contact Kuring-Gai Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

