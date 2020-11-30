SCG marriage proposal: How Dipen Mandaliya planned it all

Reading Time: < 1 minute

As if getting down on one knee to propose to your girlfriend isn’t daunting enough, Melbourne’s Dipen Mandaliya decided to up the ante by proposing in front of 24,000 spectators at the Sydney Cricket Ground this weekend.

The analyst at Jetstar told Indian Link’s Pawan Luthra that he had been ‘waiting for the right occasion but then COVID happened’ to pop the question to his girlfriend Rose Wimbush.

“I know she was a bit nervous, but we both love cricket, and I couldn’t think of a better occasion,” Dipen said, grinning ear to ear.

In an already exciting match, the sweet moment was captured on camera as spectators, commentators, and players on the field watched on.

Rose was understandably stunned at the spectacle, but she recovered well enough in time to accept the ring.

“Looking back, I can see a few hints at a proposal but otherwise, I had no idea!” she told Indian Link after the match.

The proposal has gone viral on social media and the happy couple have thanked their friends and family for the well wishes but admitted they haven’t had a chance to check their phones.

As for their cricket rivalry, Rose and Dipen have already reached an understanding.

“Our first conversation was about the rivalry between India and Australia – so I think that’s going to go on forever!”

