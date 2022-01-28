Indian man, 62, missing from Minto NSW

Reading Time: < 1 minute

NSW Police are still searching for 62-year-old Sathyendra Subbanna, who has been reported missing from the Minto area.

Authorities were first approached regarding his disappearance on 13 January 2022 after Subbanna failed to return to work after time off.

An initial investigation revealed he was last seen leaving a home on Cochrane Street, Minto on 15 December 2021.

Three days later, on 18 December, he was seen on CCTV footage leaving a hotel in Kiama.

Subbanna has been described as being of Indian Sub-Continental Appearance with short grey hair and a grey/white moustache. He is approximately 5 feet 4 inches tall (165 cm)

He was last seen wearing black pants, a black jacket, a black button up shirt, black and white shoes, and carrying a white/grey backpack with a large yellow smiley face.

Sathyendra Subbanna is known to frequent the Campbelltown area and areas of the South Coast including Kiama and Jervis Bay. A Geo-targeting alert has been issued to these areas. If you receive a message from +61 444 444 444, it is not a scam.

Police hold serious concerns for the 62-year-old’s welfare.

If you have any information that can assist NSW Police, please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.